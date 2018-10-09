Seeing Southern: Love's Farewell Tour International Storytelling Festival

× 1 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern The always inspirational Donald Davis. × 2 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Downtown Jonesborough, Tennessee. × 3 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Bill Harley. × 4 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Laughter is the constant state during Bil Lepp's adventures. × 5 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Front row fun. × 6 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern John McCutcheon in Trolling for Dreams. × 7 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Since 1973, people have gathered to hear the best storytellers in the world. × 8 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Storyteller Corinne Stavish served as an emcee during the event. × 9 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Is it the truth or a lie? With Bil Lepp, you're never sure. × 10 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Donald Davis signing the official t-shirt for a young fan. × 11 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern With as many as 500 in one audience, the tellers played to large crowds throughout the weekend. Prev Next

Rarely in a group of 500 people could you hear a pin drop. The only exception, the International Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

The first weekend in October every year, thousands from all over the world descend on this small eastern Tennessee town and sprinkle it with stories that will delight and heal the soul. If you’ve never been to a storytelling festival – and you can find them all over the United States – there is never a more perfect time to find one and attend. Get caught up on your laughter and shed those tears that have been stuck inside for so long.

It’s the power of words, truths and exaggerations all rolled up into a three-day event. By the end of the weekend, you’re spent. And you find yourself counting the days until the next festival rolls around.

From John McCutheon to Bil Lepp to Daniel Davis to Kim Weitkamp, they all come with tales and stories that will change your life. Don’t believe me?

Here’s some of the moments from the 2018 festival.

Judy and Len Garrison are at home in Farmington, Georgia, just on the outskirts of Dawg country - better known as Athens. Len, an IT manager and photographer, and Judy, an editor, author and travel writer, invite you to travel along with them as they explore the best of the South. Email them at seeingsouthern@gmail.com. Visit their website at Seeing Southern, and follow them on Twitter at @judyhgarrison, @seeing_southern, LIKE them on Facebook and on Instagram.