Classic Climbs Afoot and Finishing up the New River Trail Awheel

Hikes: March 2019

Flat Top 3/2/19: As the day warmed toward the summit, ice on tree limbs from the night before accumulated on the ground.

March 2. Flat Top Trail up and back. 5.2 miles

Despite its many faux summits and one of the longest last half miles around, this is always a great hike, especially rewarding for its great lunch spots looking either east or west. We ate on the big, open eastern rocks this time.

March 10. Tinker Creek Greenway to Carvins Cove and back. 5.2 miles

For the first time in a while, we didn’t have the whole picnic area beyond the boating area to ourselves, with lots of families out on a nice day, and lots of people fishing Cavins Cove.

March 16. Andy Layne and Appalachian trails to Tinker Cliffs and back. 7.6 miles

For whatever reason, our spot along the formation—beyond where the trail goes out onto it—is the place where it’s easiest for me to pretend that the world is OK . . . the beautiful Catawba Valley below, the view of McAfee off to the left, the look beyond North Mountain onto the rows of ridge lines the western-most of which are in West Virginia. Not to mention the more proximate things—the rock back-rest at our favorite spot and of course the treasured companionship of The Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All.

March 23. Rocky Row Trail to Appalachian Trail and Fullers Rocks. 6 miles

This is a fine and rewarding hike that we don’t do often enough. After its obscure-spot start along 501, it’s a steady but pleasing climb to the Appalachian Trail and then Fullers Rocks, with the great view down onto the James as it heads toward the sea.

× Expand View of the James River from Fullers Rock 3/23/19.

× Expand Rocky Row 3/23/19: The Day Hiker documents the wrong turn Kurt takes every time we do this trail.

March 30. Bicycles on New River Trail. Fries to Galax and back 34.8 miles

So we’re cruising along pretty proud of ourselves with 6-7 minute miles. Until it occurred to me that hey, Gail, it wasn’t even 20 years ago that we were running 6-7 minutes miles in 5K races. This ride marked our completion of all miles of the trail, and yet another lunch at that over-dressed staple of small-town Virginia, Macado’s.