Kurt's Hikes: December 2018

Mostly ‘Round Town to End Roanoke’s Rainiest Year Ever

× Expand A doggie’s Christmas Day beside the waters of a full Carvins Cove.

Well, it didn’t really rain on too many of these days, but we stayed pretty close to home most of the month.

December 1: Roanoke’s Mill Mountain: Star Trail, Loop Road, into downtown Roanoke, Monument and Star Trail. 6 miles

When we know we’re headed to Athens Corner Grill for lunch, the Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All has even a little more bounce in her step.

December 2: At Roanoke’s Carvins Cove: Horsepen, Gauntlet, Brushy Mountain, Trough trails loop. 6.2 miles

Nice day, nice walk, with lunch looking out toward McAfee Knob.

December 8: Roanoke’s Chestnut Ridge Lopp Trail. 5.4 miles

And easy go-to when you don’t have a lot of time . . . maybe the shortest 5.4 around.

December 15: From home to downtown Roanoke via Roanoke River Greenway. 6 miles

Our destination was the Wall Street Tavern, and we got out just before the place got inundated by the Square Society in goofy Christmas costumes.

A girl and her dog at Apple Orchard Falls.

December 16: From Daleville, Appalachian Trail to Carvins Cove overlook along Tinker Mountain ridgeline and back. 4.8 miles

The rains had been thorough enough that the flank across the way from the ridgeline had its temporary waterfall flowing nicely, and Carvins Cove was at full pond far below.

December 25: At Carvins Cove: Horsepen and Lakeside trails out and back. 5 miles

A Christmas Day walk with the dog, again to the full reservoir.

December 29: Apple Orchard Falls Trail to just above falls and back. 5 miles

Wherein we encountered a pair of ladies who appeared not to have hiked before, who might have found themselves deep in the dark had they not asked us for some details on things.

December 31. Roanoke River Greenway to Fork in the Alley and back. 6 miles

Easy peasy and a good lunch.