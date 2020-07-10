Hike: July 3, 2020: Appalachian Trail from Va. 620 north to Hemlock Point and back. About 8 miles.

× Expand Hemlock Point?

Well, it’s not really that far, but as we have done several times over the years at my misdirection, we started out southward toward the Audie Murphy Monument before, close to a mile in, we turned around and went the direction we had decided to in the first place.

This is a pleasant stretch of the Appalachian Trail and was, on this day, mostly empty. But we have never been certain about the point marked on the trail map as Hemlock Point. As in the past, we walked until it was clear we were about to descend off the long ridge line, and then picked a place to eat with a view to the west.

And turns out—unbeknownst to us till the next day—that on our drive back we crossed a son visiting from Raleigh with his family and camped out along Va. 621 just short of its intersection with 620. We had good visits with them on Sunday.