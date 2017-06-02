Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 6/2/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Jason Penland - Fine Art Paintings & Photography
Blue Ridge Parkway, WNC. Jason Penland - Fine Art Paintings & Photography
Tony Z Photo
The magician stood upon the ridge and spouted his incantations. He waved his arms and flicked his wand. In a booming voice he said, "Behold!" The crowd gasped when they saw the beauty....but then he stopped them in their tracks when he said, "Yes, behold the magic. You have come to believe that it was wrought by me....but the magic is that it is always there for you to see. It is natures gift to you. I have only opened your eyes to it."
Stephanie Hensley Photography
I am just loving these colors of spring. There's no place I would rather be than on the Blue Ridge Parkway catching a sunset in all it's beauty.
Linda Turman
Waterrock Knob Sunrise....
Richard Hill
Hiking the AT at Carvers Gap
Images by Leiane Gibson
This sunrise at Grandview, West Virginia was one of the most breathtaking scenes I've ever experienced. The fog moved along quickly as if it were moving with the flow of the river below, almost with purpose. Even though I couldn't see New River she made her presence known by her roar that echoed up the gorge.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — in Grandview, West Virginia.
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
"Hemlock on a Rock"View along the Williams River, Monongahela National Forest~ West Virginia ~
Susan Murphy
Flat Rock on the Blue Ridge Parkway last weekend, Grandfather Mountain in the background.
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Oxbow Lake, St Paul, Va. Remember June 1st thru June 3rd is Clinch River Days.
Greg Kiser Photography
This is "Mountains Cry" which was shot from Cedar Rock in Stone Mountain State Park. What makes this image so special is with all of the recent rains, there are little streams of water pouring off of the face of the mountain. With the sun hitting it from the back side of the cloud bank, it really highlights the water. This was some of the more dramatic conditions I've found at this view. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
