Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 5/19/17

× 1 of 10 Expand Lookout Mountain Photography Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail - Gatlinburg, TN - 4/22/17 × 2 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson "Rhododendron Sunset"The West Virginia state flower stands high on the mountainside above New River Gorge.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — in Edmond, West Virginia. × 3 of 10 Expand Stephanie Hensley Photography The azaleas are starting to bloom so beautifully along the Blue Ridge Parkway here in NC! Every year the chase for these flowers brings me so much joy - it was the perfect way to spend Mother's Day. Feel free to like and share. × 4 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Sunset in my driveway last night...Virginia × 5 of 10 Expand Tyler Penland Rhododendron blooming on Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge. :) × 6 of 10 Expand Wahoo Photography The beauty of spring in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains × 7 of 10 Expand Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography Big Tumbling Creek. Southwest Va. × 8 of 10 Expand Susan Murphy Flat Top Trail at Moses Cone × 9 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Crupperneck Bend of the Gauley River"Nicholas County, West Virginia × 10 of 10 Expand Richard Hill Hanging Rock State Park in b&w Prev Next

