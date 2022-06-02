SAVE THE DATE JULY 2-4: WanderLOVE Rocking Rockbridge Summer Six Celebration

Sponsored Content

Find your WanderLOVE in Rockbridge County, VA. From the legendary Natural Bridge State Park to our friendly Main Street merchants, every day holds surprise and delight. But for 72 fun-packed hours, Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County will bring out our best.

The WanderLOVE Rocking Rockbridge Summer Six is a family-friendly festival season packed into three days from July 2 to July 4.

WRRSS kicks off with a bloom and garden tour meandering through our charming communities of Fairfield, Raphine, Rockbridge Baths and the village of Brownsburg. The Brownsburg Garden Tour and North Rockbridge Trail in Bloom open on July 2. From 9am to 3pm, the Country Garden Sampler shuttles take you to five beautiful, diverse private gardens. Owners and docents with Green Hills Garden Club and Rockbridge Area Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. You can buy tickets here, $25 in advance, $30 day-of-event.

If you prefer a self-guided experience, take a driving tour on the North Rockbridge Trail through the scenic countryside in full bloom with wildflowers and colorful plantings. More than 20 businesses, including shops, vineyards, historic sites, farms, and B&Bs invite you to enjoy a stroll, a sit, a glass, an ice-cream & enjoy the local hospitality. Events are planned for 10am to 6pm on Saturday.

× Expand High Standard Aerial Photography Purchase your Brownsburg Garden Tour ticket at Wade’s Mill, also a stop on the North Rockbridge Trail.

Our signature event is the Balloons Over Rockbridge Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival, July 2 and 3 at the Virginia Horse Center. Reserve your flight on a hot air balloon for $275 per person, weather permitting. Hot air balloons, food, wine, beer, music, a 5K Trail Walk/Run, children’s activities, and a variety of music acts will entertain the entire family. Free admission.

× Expand Steve Shires 19 Hot air balloons are expected for piloted and tethered flights, and evening balloon glows.

On Saturday night at 7:30, the Lime Kiln Theater presents Chris Knight. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Tickets sell out fast!

× Expand Lime Kiln Theater Enjoy music under the stars by one of America’s most uncompromising and respected singer/songwriters.

Sunday features the Freedom Food Festival in Downtown Lexington from 5-10 pm. Main Street will be transformed into a community street and music festival featuring live music with Acoustic Syndicate, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and 49 Winchester, beer/wine sales, desserts, and tasty July 4th picnic-style fare. This fundraiser pairs local celebrity chefs and restaurants with area non-profits in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. "Cook-off" meal tickets: $15 pre-purchase, $20 day-of-event. Admission is free.

× Expand Steve Shires 7 Celebrity Chef and Kitchen teams benefiting non-profit organizations in a cook-off competition.

Independence Day kicks off with a Kid’s Bike Parade in Downtown Lexington. Kids take center stage as they gather to decorate bikes and get face paintings, then ride down Main Street en masse with families and dogs in tow. Free decorations will be provided to all participants. Refreshments will be available.

× Expand Steve Shires It's all about the smiling faces!

Bike decorating and face painting begins at 10am at The Hub next to Oak Grove Cemetery, and the parade down Main Street begins at 11am.

The holiday weekend wraps up with music and fireworks at Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista. From 6pm to 11pm enjoy live music and dancing with The Party Crashers Band ($5), food and beverage sales, and spectacular fireworks display. Free fireworks admission.

× Expand Steve Shires Glen Maury Park is the preferred campground with waterfront, wooded, and centrally located tent and RV sites.

Ready to go? Click here to learn more about the WanderLOVE Rocking Rockbridge Summer Six. or get the Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County Inspiration Guide at LexingtonVirginia.com today!