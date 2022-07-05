Go with the Flow in Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County, VA.

Sponsored Content

There's more than one way to make a splash when you discover the rivers and lakes of Rockbridge County.

Kids of all ages enjoy tubing, swimming, and creek-stomping. Both the Maury and the James boast over 70 miles of designated Virginia Scenic River, offering great places for a float or paddle. Along the Upper James River Water Trail, one of the top trips for tubing is the 4.5-mile stretch between Alpine and Natural Bridge Station, a smooth stretch with class I and II rapids. Check out the Maury River Float Guide for highlights from Goshen downriver to the confluence of the Maury and James rivers in Glasgow.

If you like canoeing and kayaking, our rivers offer challenges for just about every level of enthusiast. While there are many great spots for beginners, the Maury River in Goshen Pass provides the most popular whitewater in Virginia and is rated high difficulty. The 6-mile trip has numerous class II, class III, and two class IV rapids—Devil's Kitchen and Corner Rapid. Paddling trips are best enjoyed with the support of local outfitters who provide expert advice, equipment rental, and shuttle service. Local businesses include Wilderness Canoe Company, John Robert’s Fly Fishing, Maury River Smallmouth, and Journey Outdoors where you can purchase kayaks and fishing gear. If you're bringing your canoe or kayak, there are numerous public access points in Rockbridge County.

Anglers will enjoy casting a line at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista and many other locations in Rockbridge County. Sport fish include stocked brown and rainbow trout. You might also land bass, redbreast sunfish, rock bass, bluegill, and carp. Local guides can help you find a honey hole. Before you fish, you should check out the guidelines for Virginia Fishing licenses.

You can enjoy the sights and sounds of water without getting your feet wet. Many hiking trails line the rivers, streams and lakes, and waterside camping is abundant throughout the county. The Chessie Nature Trail, a 7-mile rail-trail, connects Lexington and Buena Vista as it meanders along the Maury River. Route 39 offers a relaxing scenic drive along the Maury with access to swinging bridges for a unique perspective of the river.

Lake lovers will enjoy the peaceful waters of Lake Robertson and Cave Mountain Lake. Lake Robertson is a 75-acre recreation area featuring a 26-acre lake with boat rentals, 53 tent and full hook-up sites, cabins, eight intersecting hiking trails, picnic shelters, tennis courts, and a swimming pool. Cave Mountain Lake features a sand beach, swimming, hiking, birding and wildlife viewing, camping, and picnicking. Both are well worth a visit.

Even our county's most famous attraction offers water features. Visitors will encounter the 215-foot tall Natural Bridge limestone arch carved out through the millennia by Cedar Creek, and see the mysterious Lost River and Lace Falls. The park is more than just the bridge— beautiful forests and rolling meadows showcase the area's karst terrain, and vistas of surrounding mountains and the James River Valley display nature's splendor.

Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County are renowned for our natural beauty, hiking, shopping, food, and history. But if you want to add another dimension to your Rockbridge County getaway, just add water.

Ready to go? Get the Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County Inspiration Guide at LexingtonVirginia.com to plan your “small towns, big backyard” adventure.