Birds of the Blue Ridge: Sandhill Crane

× Expand KS Nature Photography

Early holiday gifts are flying overhead as the Sandhill Cranes return to (and through) the Blue Ridge from points north! Watching hundreds of them effortlessly glide in circular flocks and seamlessly form into V-shaped formations (called “chevrons” or “echelons”) inspired the bird choice for this installment.

These long-legged avians stand almost four feet tall with a wingspan of 6.5 feet and sport a signature red color on the crown of their head. They mate for life, gather in large flocks, and go about their days with a grace and style belying their large size. The nobility and elegance of cranes captures the imagination of many cultures. In particular, their courtship dance of bowing and leaping with outstretched wings is venerated in ceremonies and art.

Listen to the skies for the long-distance, rolling, trumpeting call – once heard, never forgotten.

× Expand KS Nature Photography

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: A sandhill crane fossil discovered in Florida at the Macasphalt Shell Pit dates to 2.5 million years ago. The longest recorded living crane was 36 years, seven months old.

Habitat: Open wetland habitats such as marshland, tundra and prairies are the preferred locations.

Conservation Note: Like many birds, the future of Sandhills is closely tied to habitat preservation or loss.

*Birding Tip: Scan the flocks for a chance to see an endangered white Whooping Crane, known to occasionally travel with Sandhills.

ABOUT THIS SERIES: Our “Birds of the Blue Ridge” blog series will showcase frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. Angela Minor has been an avid birder for over three decades across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She created and authors the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest; serves as a field editor with Birds & Blooms and the “Park Watch” Beat Writer for 10,000 Birds; and is a regular travel and nature writer for several regional and national print magazines.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor