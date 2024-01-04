Birds of the Blue Ridge: Ovenbird

The Ovenbird was given its common name in recognition of its nest-building style.

× Expand Michael Todd

Many of our birds are named for color, geographic regions, habitat or vocalizations. The Ovenbird earned its designation based on a skill set. The female weaves a dome-shaped structure with a side entrance that resembles the old-fashioned Dutch ovens. She builds it on the forest floor and camouflages it with leaves and twigs.

This bird is often heard saying “teacher, teacher, teacher, teacher” before it is seen (with a little luck) walking deliberately on the ground. Individual birds sing their own unique versions. While we cannot necessarily distinguish between the songs, they recognize each other’s signature tunes. Males will have a type of call and response musical conversation with their neighbors in the forest.

Bird Bits

Michael Todd

Fun Fact: One of the earliest names for the Ovenbird was given by the famous creator of the binomial system of naming plants and animals, Carl Linnaeus, in the mid-18th Century.

Habitat: large mixed, broadleaf forests with deep leaf litter and a dense tree canopy above

Conservation Note: Ovenbirds are a species of low conservation concern while remaining vulnerable to forest logging and fragmentation.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

