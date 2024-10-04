Hurricane Helene Response

Dear Blue Ridge Country Readers and Friends,

The scale of devastation in the Blue Ridge region from Helene remnants has left us breathless and bewildered with grief and a strong sense of helplessness for our readers, friends and partners whose lives and livelihoods have been disrupted beyond belief.

And that is not even to mention those who have lost family, friends and associates to the tragic storm and rains.

Allow us to offer into that abyss of desolation our deepest and heartfelt condolences and our personal pledge to provide what little help we can to assist in these FEMA-designated disaster areas.

In our offices, we have collected supplies for the affected counties in our home state of Virginia. And we urge all of our readers to join us in contributing to aid efforts for those in the mountain regions of North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina via the links below. These organizations are recommended for their breadth of outreach of affected area and each has been fully vetted.

Again, our hearts ache, and reach out to all affected.

Shiree Carr, Vice President

Cynthia Bruggeman, Associate Publisher

Kurt Rheinheimer, Editor in Chief

Jeff Wood, Senior Online Editor

Sarah Riddell, Associate Editor

Please Visit the Links Below for Ways You Can Help

North Carolina:

Virginia:

South Carolina:

Tennessee: