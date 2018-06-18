Historic Rugby: Utopia Resurrected

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally appeared in our March/April 2003 issue. It is being presented again here as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration.

Tennessee 52 negotiates the humps and dips of the Cumberland Plateau amid rural scenes-horses loosed in pastures, homes with manicured lawns in front and corn fields out back, ragged groves of plantation pines. What isn’t apparent to the traveler’s eye is that this byway passes through the looking glass. Like a latter-day Alice, the motorist rounds a bend and encounters an incongruous road sign printed in Olde English text. Suddenly a century and a score or years slip away. The architecture is 1880 Victorian, the blooms are heirloom primroses, the fare at the café Shepherd’s Pie. As the sign informs, this is “Rugby, Historic English Colony.”

× Expand The Percy Cottage Restoration, as in all Rugby building, was painstaking and precise; lodging is available on the second floor.

Arrive at Rugby, Tenn. on a weekend in mid-May and the sense of other worldliness is keen. Costumed dancers frolic around the Maypole. Celtic tunes fill the air, followed by bluegrass ballads and then the drone of bagpipes. The artifacts of the southern mountains are also in evidence as artisans demonstrate basket making, chair caning, broom making and woodcarving. This festival that juxtaposes British and Appalachian cultures gives rise to curiosity- just how did this pocket of Britain arrive in these hills?

To paraphrase the musing of Thomas Wolfe in the opening paragraphs of "Look Homeward, Angel," a destiny that leads the English to the remote mountains of Tennessee is strange enough. The Englishman is one Thomas Hughes, like Wolfe most likely to be remembered as an author. Hughes' best-known work is "Tom Brown's School Days," a semi-autobiographical tale of coming of age in 19th century England.

Hughes was born to English gentry although his world view was not limited by the rigid social class distinctions of his times. Hughes attended Rugby, a public school, and eventually embarked on a career in law and politics. He was known as a statesman and social reformer, and it was his concern for the circumstances of the second and younger sons of upper-class English families that gave impetus to Hughes' unique American experiment.

Due to the custom of primogeniture in Britain, the oldest son usually inherited the family estate. In the late 1870s economic conditions made it difficult for young men who were not firstborn to make a living in the accepted professions, and many had fallen on hard times. Hughes reasoned that it would be better for them to learn farming and trades rather than "starve like gentlemen." Hughes looked to the America frontier as the place to realize his vision of a cooperative agricultural community that incorporated American ideals while retaining the essence of British culture. He chose as the site for his venture a remote area of the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee near where the rail line had just been extended from Chattanooga to Cincinnati.

Hughes dedicated the Rugby colony on October 5, 1880, declaring " ... we are about to open a new town here ... a new centre of human life, human thought, human activities ... in this strangely beautiful solitude." His optimism appeared well founded. Within four years 70 Victorian structures had been built and Rugby had more than 300 residents. They established a rustic yet cultured lifestyle that provided many opportunities for social, artistic and sporting activities.

But in reality the colony struggled from the beginning. A typhoid epidemic took seven lives in 1881. Several key buildings were destroyed by fire, including the Tabard Inn. This ornate structure served as the center of social life for Rugby residents and visitors until it burned to the ground in 1884. Financial problems, difficulty obtaining clear titles to land, and unusually severe winters all served to diminish the resolve of settlers. Ultimately these factors along with a dearth of farming and homesteading skills needed to eke out a living from the remote environs contributed to the demise of the colony. While Rugby never realized its founder's utopian vision, it survives today as testimony to the power of dreams.

And not just the dreams of Hughes. Although most of Rugby's inhabitants had left by 1900, a core of residents struggled to keep Rugby's structures intact and legacy alive. By the 1960s they had gathered enough momentum to consider putting Rugby back in the limelight. Spearheaded by the leadership of Brian Stagg, non-profit Historic Rugby was founded in 1966 to preserve Rugby's heritage and restore at least some of its former vitality. Today Historic Rugby under the direction of Stagg's sister, Barbara Stagg, continues to resurrect pieces of the past while at the same time crafting a vision of Rugby's future compatible with its historic roots.

It is an overcast, drizzly March day and I have taken a room at Newbury House, one of two Rugby lodging establishments dating from 1880. I am tempted to relish staying indoors and relax with a book by the fireplace amid the Victorian furnishings and adornments. Instead I begin to wander the grounds in pleasant solitude. What surrounds me is truly an heirloom spring. The world is awash in canary and lemon - the yellow simplicity of daffodils and forsythia. I observe redbud and dogwood trees that will showcase their magenta and ivory blossoms in the coming weeks.

Twenty of Rugby's original buildings still stand and three of the most significant are open for daily tours. I approach the Thomas Hughes Library and read the date of opening (October 5, 1882) printed on the glass of the doors. I enter and delight at the sight of books lining the walls literally floor to ceiling.