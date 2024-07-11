Water Wonders of the Blue Ridge

Water defines, shapes and highlights the land of the region where we live. It also provides the key ingredient for a great quantity of our favorite outdoor fun. Let’s go splashin’ in the mountains!

Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina, has 18,500 acres of water fun.

Below, upon and above the mountains and valleys in our region is an abundance of the essential substance for all life on the planet—water. Rising silently from the depths, gathering across acres of land, racing and plunging over and through obstacles and hanging quietly in the air. All of these varied forms support the health of diverse flora and fauna and inspire joy in those who visit them.

Let’s explore how this amazing substance presents itself in the Blue Ridge.

Springs and Swimming Holes

Blue Hole Spring in Lafayette, Georgia, captures spring water for a cold plunge.

Blue Hole Spring. Lafayette, Georgia. For a forest oasis of emerald green spring water with visibility to the bottom, walk the short path from the parking lot in Crockford-Pigeon Mountain WMA. The water is quite cold year-round and the adventurous folks gather for a New Year’s Day “polar plunge.” Take a hike to Ellison Cave (location of “two of the deepest continual underground pits in the U.S.”) and walk along the famous Shirley Miller Wildflower Trail nearby. walkercountyga.gov/discover/recreation/crockford-pigeon-mountain-wildlife-management-area/blue-hole

Limestone Spring. Gaffney, South Carolina. Experience the significance of a source of fresh water in this community that grew around a spring. While a simple brick pool now welcomes the water above ground, the surrounding area is a National Register Historic District celebrating “healing” waters, commerce and an early center for the education of women. Stop for a photo at the famous Gaffney peach while in town. hmdb.org/m.asp?m=9967

Hot Springs, Bath County, Virginia, has recently been restored.

Blue Hole. Cherokee National Forest, Tennessee. Discover crystal-clear swimming holes in the upper portion of the famous whitewater destination, the Ocoee River. Upstream from the suspension bridge, these ‘pools’ appear when the TVA power company “turns off the water” (in local speak!). Blue Hole is known for underwater tunnels through the rocks—bring the goggles. Catch a show at the nearby Copperhill Opry. onlyinyourstate.com/tennessee/enchanting-underwater-tunnel-tn

Hot Springs. Madison County, North Carolina. Relax in one of 17 outdoor hot tubs filled with the mineral waters of an artesian spring. Bubbling up from a half-mile underground, these waters are the only natural hot springs in the state. Stop by the welcome center to see photos and hear stories dating back to the early 1800s. Learn about the Paint Rock Pictographs and take a leisurely bike ride through this tranquil destination. visitmadisoncounty.com/natural-hot-springs

Blue Heron. Stearns, Kentucky. Bordered by shallow edges sloping into deep, cool waters, this swimming hole in the Big South Fork NRA is part of the Cumberland River. This relatively quiet location is easily accessed from the picnic area on Mine Road 18. Step back in time at the Mine 18 outdoor museum where remnants, photos and ‘voices’ tell the story of this coal camp. swimmingholes.org/ky.html

Hot Springs. Bath County, Virginia. Enjoy a luxurious setting at this location in the Allegheny Mountain Valley, famous for almost 250 years for its healing hot springs. Spas, pools and the historic octagon await. The Omni Homestead Resort continues the opulence that attracted Jefferson, Edison and a host of notables from history. Horseback riding, fishing, skiing and more four-season activities available for the whole family. omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia

Berkeley Springs. Morgan County, West Virginia. Come see why humans have traveled great distances for many hundreds of years to reach these springs—five main ones and many smaller ones discharging 2,000 gallons per day. And, at a constant temperature of 74.3 degrees! Enjoy the waters via Roman baths, saunas, showers and pools. Explore arts and culture in the historic town. wvstateparks.com/park/berkeley-springs-state-park

Lakes

Lake James State Park, North Carolina, is home to a pristine lake.

Lake Chatuge. Towns and Clay counties, Georgia. Framed by mountains, this 7,200-acre lake offers all the fun water sports as well as a public access (free) sandy beach with chair rentals, roped-off swimming area, pavilion and picnic tables. Walk the low impact shoreline trails and rent pontoons, ski boats and jet skis at the marinas. Camp at the shore or stay in comfort at The Ridges Resort. See the largest collection of rhododendrons in the state at Hamilton Gardens. golakechatuge.com

Lake Keowee. Seneca, South Carolina. Take a swim, water ski, sail and fish on this 18,500-acre lake with 300 miles of shoreline. Head to the lower side and spend the day at two lakeside beaches. Both locations offer multiple campsites, outdoor sports facilities and boat ramps. Visit the Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum and have an award-winning BBQ meal in town. visitoconeesc.com/point-of-interest/lake-keowee

McKamy Lake. Polk County, Tennessee. Wind to the top of Chilhowee mountain for a surprise—a seven-acre lake with a sandy beach. Swimming, fishing and paddling (no motorized boats) are popular along with picnics and hiking/biking 25 miles of trails in the Cherokee National Forest. Tent and RV camping available with reservations. Stop along the way for exceptional scenic views of the valley below. fs.usda.gov/recarea/cherokee/recreation/recarea/?recid=35078&actid=24

Philpott Lake, Virginia, features rocky shorelines.

Lake James State Park. Burke and McDowell counties, North Carolina. At the eastern edge of the Pisgah National Forest, this 6,812-acre lake is one of the most pristine in the region. Swim at the beach, rent boats, hike and bike trails and birdwatch. In addition to drive-in and walk-in campsites, this destination offers paddle-in camping on Long Arm Peninsula (accessible only by boat). The highest peak in the Blue Ridge, Grandfather Mountain, is nearby as well as Linville Caverns. ncparks.gov/state-parks/lake-james-state-park

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park. Somerset, Kentucky. This large lake (1,225 miles of shoreline!) is known as the “Houseboat Capitol of the World.” In addition to campsites, cottages and the 63-room Lure Lodge, amenities include overnight stays (and day rentals) on, you guessed it, houseboats. Luxury options available. Take a seaplane ride, visit the International Paranormal Museum and catch a concert. parks.ky.gov/parks/find-a-park/lake-cumberland-state-resort-park-7795

Philpott Lake. Patrick, Franklin and Henry counties, Virginia. Plan a trip to this 2,880-acre body of water surrounded by mixed hardwood forests and rocky shorelines (no residential development in sight). Visitor center, eight campgrounds, nine boat launches and six beach areas await at this destination considered to be one of the prettiest lakes in the state. Take a short trip to nearby Fairystone State Park and search for the legendary six-sided twinned crystals. dwr.virginia.gov/waterbody/philpott-lake

Shaver’s Lake. Pocahontas County, West Virginia. This body of water, located at the popular winter destination of Showshoe Mountain, is also a (little-known) summer treasure. Enjoy snacks at the beach, compete on the inflatable floating challenge course, ride paddle boats, SUP and explore in a canoe or kayak. Play disc golf, hike trails and grab a bite at the restaurant. Return in winter for exceptional frozen fun on snow falling from the sky and more flakes “made” from Shaver’s Lake water. snowshoemtn.com/things-to-do/activities/lake-activities

Fishing Spots

Dewey Lake, Kentucky, is one of the top-rated lakes for catfish in the eastern part of the state.

Toccoa River. Union and Fannin counties, Georgia. Enjoy a clear line of sight in the pristine waters of this conventional fishing and fly angler’s destination. Catch multiple species including rainbow, brown and native brook trout. Cast into the tailwaters of the Blue Ridge Dam, the deep pools at Curtis Switch or hire a local guide for the best spots. Visit shops and restaurants on the Riverwalk in picturesque McCaysville. georgiawildtrout.com/post/toccoa-river-trout-fishing-guide

Chattooga River. Oconee and Rabun counties, South Carolina. Fed by springs and rainfall, this river boasts some of the best wild trout fishing in the state. Access the waters via trails in the Ellicott Rock Wilderness Area or by Burrells Ford Bridge Road. One of the last free-flowing streams in the region offers deeply forested slopes, endemic plants and solitude. Stop by the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery to learn about their trout stocking operations. discoversouthcarolina.com/chattooga-wild-and-scenic-river

Chattooga River, South Carolina, is known for its wild trout fishing.

Douglas Reservoir. Jefferson, Cocke, Sevier and Hamblen counties, Tennessee. With a total surface area of more than 30,000 acres, this reservoir hosts several game fish. Come for largemouth, smallmouth, white, rock, black and spotted bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill, sauger, walleye and more. Be sure to fish Flat, Muddy, McGuire and Nina Creek embayments. Discover family fun in nearby Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. tn.gov/content/tn/twra/fishing/where-to-fish/east-tennessee-r4/douglas-reservoir.html

Fontana Lake. Graham and Swain counties, North Carolina. Nestled between the Great Smoky Mountains and Nantahala National Forest is a reservoir created by the tallest dam east of the Rocky Mountains. The deep, still waters are home to largemouth and smallmouth bass, whitefish, catfish, pike and bluegill, as well as walleye and muskie. Learn about First Nation culture and food in nearby Cherokee. greatsmokiesfishing.com/fontana-lake.html

Dewey Lake. Floyd County, Kentucky. Grab the gear and spend some time on one of the top-rated catfish lakes in the eastern part of the state. The channel cats are rated “excellent;” flathead cats can be 20 to 40 pounds; and blue cats can measure 30 to 36 inches. Check the marina map for 10 locations of “fish attractors” (Christmas trees, brush piles) placed in the lower half of the lake. Stay in the rustic Jenny Wiley State Resort Park for lake access. explorekywildlands.com/outdoors/lakes-rivers/dewey-lake

Fontana Lake, North Carolina, is held by the tallest dam east of the Mississippi River.

Smith Mountain Lake. Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties, Virginia. Join anglers on a trip to the deepest and second largest freshwater lake in the state in search of prize-winning catches. (A 45-pound striped bass was recorded here, with regular catch weights of 30 pounds!) Multiple marinas rent boats; put in at seven public boat ramps or take a guided tour. Bass, cats and more await. Relax at local vineyards and wineries and stop by the Booker T. Washington National Monument. dwr.virginia.gov/waterbody/smith-mountain-lake

Plum Orchard Lake. Fayette County, West Virginia. Cast your line in the warm waters of this lake famous for trophy-size largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish. The clear waters here are also popular for night fishing. Boat fishing and shore fishing (including access from numerous piers) is perfect for all skill levels. While in the area, take a breathtaking stroll across Bridge Walk, 876 feet above the water in New River Gorge National Park. wvtourism.com/company/plum-orchard-lake-wildlife-management-area

River Paddling

Virginia's Upper James River Water Trail offers great paddling.

Ellijay River. Ellijay, Georgia. Put in at Goose Island Lake to float along this “lazy river” on a 15-mile course. This waterway is ideal for drifting (with the occasional paddle stroke) and letting the current carry you along. For Class II whitewater, stay on the river when it joins the Cartecay in downtown Ellijay. Or come ashore in the Apple Capital of the state to visit the many orchards and taste the baked delights. gapaddle.com/cartecay-river

Upper Saluda River. Pickens and Greenville counties, South Carolina. This Blueway meanders for miles through the Upstate. Specifically, 50 miles of advanced paddling and 70 beginner-friendly ones. Access can be found along any of the state roads and major highways. Hardwood forests and pasturelands are numerous along the shores. The river follows the west side of Greenville; the perfect opportunity to see professional sporting events, catch a theatre production, eat at fine restaurants and enjoy “America’s Friendliest City.” gopaddlesc.com/waterways/trail/saluda-river

Knox County Water Trail. Knoxville, Tennessee. This 44-mile stretch of water, while named Beaver Creek, begins as a spring and becomes a navigable tributary of the Clinch River. Drop-in at ADA-accessible locations, enjoy shoreline parks and ongoing plans for more docks along the route thanks to the efforts of community groups. Visit museums, historic homes, the Old City and take a themed walking tour. visitknoxville.com/listing/beaver-creek-water-trail/3132

Nantahala River. Clay, Macon and Swain counties, North Carolina. Choose from kayaks, rafts, SUP boards and inflatable ‘duckies’ for a paddle here. The waters are described as “cold, splashy Class II”—and, did we say “cold?” Forty-five degrees to be exact! The river is considered intermediate, and guided trips to learn different water craft are the most popular. Entertain your inner rockhound in nearby Franklin, the “Gem Capital of the World.” nationalriversproject.com/nc/nantahala-river-21443

Cumberland River. Corbin, Kentucky. This river offers some of the best whitewater (rough riverbeds and a drop of 11 feet per mile!) as well as the calm waters of a flatwater float, depending on where you paddle. “Dinosaur” boulders and “wicked reverse currents” combined with Class IV-V rapids of the former are only for experienced kayakers. The smooth section (5.75 miles of flatwater) begins at the Mouth of Laurel Boat Ramp. Time your visit with the chance to see a moonbow (moonlit rainbow) at the falls. fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Cumberland-River-below-the-Falls.aspx

Upper James River Water Trail. Botetourt and Rockbridge counties, Virginia. Explore 11 sections of this water trail, each with its own personality. (Sections five and six are the easiest paddling.) Grab the online map for details on access points, suggestions and descriptions of this 74-mile stretch of water passing through mountains, valleys and farmlands. Walk the river front park and famous swinging bridge in Buchanan, one of many towns seen along the route. upperjamesriverwatertrail.com