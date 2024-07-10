Top Water Spots in the Mountains

Who better to choose the best lakes, rivers, waterfalls, fishing spots and so much more than the readers of Blue Ridge Country magazine? Nobody! Time to get outside and get wet.

Crabtree Falls, near Montebello, takes the top spot for waterfalls in Virginia.

It’s summertime! Time to get outside and enjoy the waterside wonders of the mountain region. The winners that follow for the seven-state region are the result of reader polling undertaken earlier this year. Our thanks to all who voted. Happy summer splashes!

Best Lake

Blue Stone Lake is West Virginia's top-ranked.

Best Lake – Virginia

1. Smith Mountain Lake

2. South Holston Lake

3. Claytor Lake

Best Lake – West Virginia

1. Bluestone Lake

2. Spruce Knob Lake

Table Rock Lake tops the voting for South Carolina.

3. Summersville Lake

Best Lake – North Carolina

1. Fontana Lake

2. Lake James

3. Nantahala Lake

Best Lake – South Carolina

1. Table Rock Lake

Fontana Lake tops the voting for North Carolina.

2. Lake Jocassee

3. Lake Hartwell

Best Lake – Tennessee

1. Watauga Lake

2. Douglas Lake

3. Lake Ocoee (Parksville Lake)

Best Lake – Georgia

Blackwater Falls is West Virginia's top falls.

1. Blue Ridge Lake

2. TIE - Lake Burton /Lake Rabun

Best Lake – Kentucky

1. Lake Cumberland

2. Dale Hollow Lake

3. Buckhorn Lake

Best Waterfall

Eagle Falls ranks first for Kentucky swimming hole.

Best Waterfall – Virginia

1. Crabtree Falls, Montebello

2. Cascades, Pembroke

3. Falling Spring Falls, Covington

Best Waterfall – West Virginia

1. Blackwater Falls, Davis

2. Cathedral Falls, Gauley Bridge

3. High Falls, Glady

Best Waterfall – North Carolina

1. Linville Falls, Marion

2. Looking Glass Falls, Brevard

3. Sliding Rock, Brevard

Best Waterfall – South Carolina

Blue Ridge Lake is number one in Georgia.

1. Falls Creek Falls, Marietta

2. Lower Whitewater Falls, Salem

3. Raven Cliff Falls, Helen

Best Waterfall – Tennessee

1. Ruby Falls, Chattanooga

2. Abrams Falls, Cades Cove (near Townsend)

3. Grotto Falls, Gatlinburg

Best Waterfall – Georgia

1. Amicalola Falls, Dawsonville

Watauga Lake takes top honors for Tennessee.

2. Toccoa Falls, Toccoa

3. Anna Ruby Falls, Helen

Best Waterfall – Kentucky

1. Cumberland Falls, Corbin

2. Amos Falls, Rockholds

3. Dog Slaughter Falls, Corbin

Best Water-Related State Park

Linville Falls is tops among North Carolina's bounty of waterfalls.

Best Water-Related State Park – Virginia

1. Smith Mountain Lake State Park, Huddleston

2. Shenandoah River State Park, Bentonville

3. New River Trail State Park, Max Meadows

Best Water-Related State Park – West Virginia

1. Blackwater Falls State Park, Davis

2. Pipestem Resort State Park, Pipestem

3. TIE - Bluestone State Park, Hinton/Stonewall Resort State Park, Roanoke

Best Water-Related State Park – North Carolina

1. Chimney Rock State Park, Chimney Rock

2. New River State Park, Laurel Springs

Ruby Falls tops the waterfalls voting in Tennessee.

3. Lake James State Park, Nebo

Best Water-Related State Park – South Carolina

1. Lake Hartwell State Park, Fair Play

2. Oconee State Park, Mountain Rest

3. Devils Fork State Park, Salem

Best Water-Related State Park – Tennessee

Lake Hartwell State Park is tops in South Carolina state parks.

1. Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park, Delano

2. Panther Creek State Park, Morristown

3. Big Ridge State Park, Maynardville

Best Water-Related State Park – Georgia

1. Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls

2. Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge, Dawsonville

3. Vogel State Park, Blairsville

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park ranks first with readers for Kentucky state parks.

Best Water-Related State Park – Kentucky

1. Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Corbin

2. Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, Buckhorn

3. Paintsville Lake State Park, Staffordsville

Best Swimming Hole

Amicalola Falls is tops in Georgia.

Best Swimming Hole – Virginia

1. Devil’s Bathtub, Dungannon

2. Blue Hole, Crozet

3. Big Falls on Cedar River, Lebanon

Best Swimming Hole – West Virginia

1. Seneca Rocks, Seneca Rocks

2. Holly River State Park, Hacker Valley

3. Glade Creek, Beaver

Best Swimming Hole – North Carolina

1. Sliding Rock, Brevard

2. Elk River Falls, Elk Park

3. Deep Creek, Bryson City

Best Swimming Hole – South Carolina

Devil's Bathtub is tops for Virginia swimming holes.

1. Long Shoals Roadside Park, Pickens

2. Reedy Cove Creek, Sunset

3. Wildcat Branch Falls, Cleveland

Best Swimming Hole – Tennessee

1. Fall Creek Falls, Spencer

2. Elkmont, Gatlinburg

3. Blue Hole, Elizabethton

Best Swimming Hole – Georgia

1. Raven Cliff Falls, Helen

2. Blue Hole, Chickamauga

3. Edge of the World, Dawsonville

Best Swimming Hole – Kentucky

1. Eagle Falls, Whitley City

Best Fishing Shop

Ocoee Scenic River, tops in Tennessee, is part of Hiawassee/Ocoee State Park.

Best Fishing Shop – Virginia

1. Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Harrisonburg

2. Front Royal Outdoors, Front Royal

3. Smith River Outfitters, Bassett

Best Fishing Shop – West Virginia

1. River and Trail Outfitters, Harpers Ferry

Long Shoals Roadside Park is home to South Carolina's top swimming hole.

2. Cabela’s, Charleston

3. Pro River Outfitters, Fayetteville

Best Fishing Shop – North Carolina

1. French Broad River Outfitters, Asheville

2. Headwaters Outfitters, Rosman

3. Casters Fly Shop, Hickory

Best Fishing Shop – South Carolina

1. Chattooga Whitewater Shop, Long Creek

2. Jocassee Outfitters, Salem

3. Chattooga River Fly Shop, Mountain Rest

Best Fishing Shop – Tennessee

1. Smoky Mountain Angler, Gatlinburg & Knoxville

Toccoa River Outfitters are tops in Georgia.

2. Little River Outfitters, Townsend

3. South Holston River Fly Shop, Bristol

Best Fishing Shop – Georgia

1. Toccoa River Outfitters, McCaysville/Copperhill, TN

2. Cohutta Fishing Company, Blue Ridge

3. Unicoi Outfitters, Helen

Best Fishing Shop, Multiple States

1. Bass Pro Shops (WV, SC, TN)

2. Orvis (NC, SC, VA, TN)

Best Waterfront Hotel/Resort

Smoky Mountain Angler's two locations make it first in Tennessee for river outfitter.

1. Peaks of Otter Lodge, Bedford, VA

2. The Lodge on Lake Lure, Lake Lure, NC

3. Fontana Village Resort, Fontana Dam, NC

Best Place to Stay with a Water Park

1. Dollywood’s Splash Country, Pigeon Forge, TN

2. Wilderness at the Smokies, Sevierville, TN

Dollywood's Splash Country is tops for Place to Stay with a Water Park in Tennessee.

3. Massanutten Resort, Massanutten, VA

Best Whitewater Rafting Company

1. Nantahala Outdoor Center/NOC, Bryson City, NC

2. New & Gauley River Adventures, Lansing, WV

3. French Broad Adventures, Marshall, NC

