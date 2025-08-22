Healing and Hope

Doctors Joe and Koressa Malcolm hoped for something horse-related in retirement. Instead, they have found themselves in new careers of rescue, care and adoption.

× Expand Ginny Neil Three minis, Midnight, Mama (who is blind) and daughter Candy enjoy a beautiful spring morning in the orchard paddock in front of Elegius Mini Equine Sanctuary.

It’s a beautiful day in Highland County, Virginia, especially if you are one of the minis grazing on the lush pastures of Elegius Mini Equine Sanctuary.

Established in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Drs. Joe and Koressa Malcolm, the sanctuary was originally meant to be a small operation. Joe Malcolm chuckles as he says, “I thought that there would be maybe four or five (minis) in their old age. Right now, we have 27.”

Expand Ginny Neil Drs. Koressa and Joe Malcolm accompany two minis to one of the nine run-in sheds.

Since its inception, the sanctuary has cared for 122. Koressa Malcolm who thought it might be a nice focus for her retirement years chimes in, “There’s nothing hobby about this. It’s a passion.”

Such a full-time commitment wasn’t what either of them envisioned when they began caring for minis seven years ago. Joe Malcolm, who is a retired veterinarian, grew up on the family farm where the sanctuary is located. He intended to spend more time managing the farm.

Koressa Malcolm, who is a retired school psychologist, grew up riding an imaginary horse back and forth to school in Cleveland, Ohio. As a teen, she took riding lessons in the Metro Parks, saving all her money and walking the mile back and forth so she could be with the horses. So, as retirement drew near, she knew she wanted to do something with equines. After much deliberation, the two of them decided to focus on horse rescue. They readied an existing stable and started looking for animals in need.

Then, a student told her about two minis who needed to be rehomed. Things took off from there. Elegius now has over 20 volunteers and five part-time employees who rotate caring for the miniature donkeys and horses. There is much to be done because the Malcolms are committed to taking on equines that other rescue operations don’t have the time or resources to care for.

“Initially, we took in lots of older adult animals who were surrendered by owners who could no longer care for them, but then others were brought to our attention by animal control officers,”says Joe Malcolm.

Most of the latter have been removed from inappropriate settings where they were often penned in tiny spaces with poor drainage.

Both Malcolms are teary-eyed as they relate the story of Henry, a horse discovered standing in the same spot and position every day by a passerby. It turns out that the horse couldn’t move because its feet were in such terrible condition. Animal control officers had to lift the mini into the trailer. There were four puddles of blood where he had been standing. Ultimately, despite almost a year of intensive work and searching for ways to ease his pain the Malcolms made the difficult decision to relieve him of his suffering. Enough was enough.

That’s the thing about this sanctuary. The Malcolms have huge hearts for animals in need. And they bring the perfect set of skills to the job. Joe Malcolm oversees all things health related. He vaccinates and manages nutritional plans. Day after day, he patiently wraps and unwraps feet. He has searched for specialists who practice alternative treatments as he tries to find a way to bring his patients some relief.

Expand Ginny Neil Razzy, who has been at EMES two years, waits for the morning shift of volunteers. Most equines spend each night in their own stall or larger shared areas.

Meanwhile, Koressa Malcolm applies much of her training as a school psychologist to help her mini-equine patients trust humans again. To do this, she employs “a system of rewarding approximations of desired behaviors and systematic desensitization.” In plain speak, that means she is infinitely patient as she teaches the equines that humans can be trustworthy and kind.

“Sometimes it can take up to a year or more of tiny little changes done every day to help them trust us again,” she says.

Why does a couple choose to take on what can often be an impossible situation? A situation that may ultimately end in tears when they must make the decision to put an animal down because they can’t relieve its suffering?

“Somebody has to,” Koressa Malcolm says. “But, when you can turn them around, they are just so joyful.”

St. Elegius, the patron saint of horses, would approve of this sanctuary named in his honor. When the Malcolms walk out into the pasture, tiny Paints and Palominos come running. Long-eared donkeys nicker and push their noses into pockets and hands. Wherever the Malcolms go, the minis follow. They know they are loved, wanted and cared for.

Originally the Malcolms covered all costs themselves. Now, Elegius, which is funded by fundraisers, multiple grants, donations and adoption fees, guarantees each mini a safe and secure place for life. When they can be matched with an appropriate home, some minis are adopted out so that more can come in. The Malcolms are working to ensure that the legacy of love and caring will continue even when they are gone.

8 Things to Know Before You Go

Wear appropriate shoes. No open toes, high heels or flip flops.

Do not bring dogs onto the property. The insurance plan does not allow for it.

Make appointments online or by calling.

Visitors must sign a release to enter the property.

Toddlers must be held. Free-ranging toddlers and minis are not a good fit.

Visitors are expected to remain quiet and respectful to the animals.

No food may be offered to the minis except what the sanctuary provides.

Ask permission before taking photos as some of the horses are in a form of "witness protection."

Visit by Appointment

Elegius Mini Equine Sanctuary is open for visitors by appointment. More information can be found on their website: elegiusminiequinesanctuary.org

