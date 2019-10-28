Hand Made in the Mountains: Margaret Parker

Margaret Parker - Silversmith (Dillsboro, North Carolina)

× Expand Angela Minor Silversmith Margaret Parker displays her diverse creations of jewelry as a juried member of the Dogwood Crafters Co-op in Dillsboro, North Carolina. Her pieces include necklaces, earrings bracelets, rings, and pendants.

“Making jewelry is really and truly something I love to do,” states Margaret Parker, North Carolina silversmith. “And I work in my basement,” she says with a smile. “I retired after 31 years with the phone company to take care of my husband who had bone cancer. After he passed away in 2000, I found I didn’t have anything to do. One day a friend told me about a jewelry studio in Canton, North Carolina, that offers classes. So I went; met Sherri Burch (the owner); and signed up that day.”

Parker attended classes in a number of locations during her first five years. “I spent two summers in Young Harris, Georgia, at the school of lapidary arts. I took every class they had (except faceting),” she says. Pursuing her new-found passion of this ancient craft gave her a fresh outlook. It also opened doors to new friendships.

“I’m driving back one day with all my displays in the car, and stopped on a whim at Dogwood Crafters (in Dillsboro, North Carolina). I met Brenda Anders. Had a long talk and showed her my work—and have been a member of the co-op since then.”

The more education she received, the more Parker wanted to learn. “There are basically two ways that I like to make jewelry—casting and fabricating. For casting there are a few different methods. First, you can carve any pattern you want into casting wax. This is not a very forgiving process, and you have a tendency to make pieces a little thicker than you might want them to be. Also, I’ve worked with precious metal clay to make my own molds. You lay down a piece of jewelry you want to replicate, trace out the image, and then fire the mold.” She continues, “Second, you can buy pre-made commercial molds or have one of your own designs made into one of these (rubber material) molds. While more expensive, they can last one to two years. Sometimes we trade molds among our jewelry-making friends.

× Expand Angela Minor Margaret Parker’s necklaces, are often inspired by themes in nature.

“Lastly, you can do freeform casting with everyday items. I’ve seen some very interesting and artistic pieces made from a tied bunch of broom straw, pine cones, tinfoil, and even beans. You get all kinds of patterns when you let your imagination go wild!”

In addition to casting, Parker is currently involved in fabricating. “If you’re bending or sawing your metals, that’s fabricating,” she explains. “I’m making items from old sterling silverware. And sometimes you have to heat it a little, bend or cut, then apply a little more heat. When it cools, it becomes what is called ‘work-hardened.’” Parker is also exploring “die press machines that emboss and cut out a piece, which are increasing in popularity. I’ve made a couple of items, and might try some more in the future.

“My favorite pieces of jewelry to make are wedding bands. It’s very meaningful when people special-order a set; and I’m happy to be a part of that. I also enjoy setting pendants. My interest in that started when, years ago, I asked my brother-in-law to reset some stones for me. I’d bought a piece at an estate sale and really liked the stones. He said he couldn’t ‘because your diamonds are too small.’ Well, that sort of hurt my feelings. So I told him that next time he’d better say ‘I can’t see the diamonds because my eyesight’s not so good anymore!’” She laughs and says, “Now I understand what he meant. So I make more affordable jewelry for people to enjoy.”

Back in her basement workshop, Parker has an array of tools, molds, metal in wires, bars, and sheets, polishing wheels, tumblers, and six kilns.

× Expand Angela Minor In addition to her kilns, Parker uses a variety of molds and hand tools.

“It’s a little too hot to work in the summertime,” she grins and says. “Safety is first. Wear all the gear like glasses, masks, and so forth. Keep a fire extinguisher close at hand, and take it very seriously (even if you’re a lot younger than I am). You could get terribly burned. So I always cast with someone—never by myself. That way,” she smiles, “if somebody needs to call 911, it’s covered!”

Looking ahead: “Sometimes you get brain dead,” Parker jokes. “A good way to pick up different ideas and bounce off other people’s energy is in a group setting. So I’ve been thinking about going back and taking more schooling—for the companionship as well as to increase my skills.”

Dogwood Crafters Cooperative – Dogwoodcrafters.com

Studio3, Sherri Burch – studio3jewelry.com

William Holland School of Lapidary Arts – lapidaryschool.org

Starter Kit/Insider Tips from Margaret Parker

Enroll in classes with a reputable jewelry school.

Take workshops along to keep up your skills.

“Buy the best tools you can afford. There are specialized tools that are very helpful in creating jewelry, and you get what you pay for.”

Earn a certificate or a degree if possible.

“Carry around a scratch pad. When you get an idea, set it down on paper.”

If you need help calculating formulas, call your suppliers. They have all the information and the materials.

Every time you reheat metal, you lose a bit.

Toss all the little extra trimmings of metal into a box. They can be used again.

“Keep in mind that purity standards can be different in different parts of the world. For example, ‘sterling’ in Italy is 80%.”

