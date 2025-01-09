Annual Travel Guide: Welcome Mats 2025

As our seven-state mountain region embraces those areas still at work on recovery from Hurricane Helene, the region as a whole is open for vacation plans for 2025. These 21 mountain destinations are ready and waiting for travelers to enjoy their inviting offerings. As with all excursion plans, please check ahead before setting out.
Chattanooga, Tennessee, is embraced by the flow of the Tennessee River. Lookout Mountain looms on the horizon.
Mountains and museums. Attractions and accessibility. Trails and treks. Suppers and sleeps.
Turn them into acronyms and you get two sets of MATS, as in welcome mats. These 21 towns—some large, some medium and some tiny—have them out for 2025 travel.
WEST VIRGINIA
Elkins
Elkins and Randolph Tourism
The Scott Ford Boat Ramp is along the Tygart Valley River near Elkins, West Virginia.
Come to the mountains of this Certified Arts Community at the gateway to the Monongahela National Forest. Learn about the area at several museums including an 1841 jail, the Forest Recovery Center and railroad museum in an old grist mill and the cultural Beverly Heritage Center. Explore the area’s railroad heritage on The Allegheny Highlands Trail, a 26-mile scenic rail-trail beginning at the historic Railroad Depot.
Huntington West Virginia CVB
The Huntington, West Virginia, Symphony Orchestra was founded in the 1930s.
Stay at the restored 1906 downtown Tygart Hotel or the late-Victorian Warfield House B&B within walking distance of town. Enjoy comfort foods at Scottie’s of Elkins or steaks, pizzas and burgers at the homey C.J. Maggie’s restaurant. elkinsrandolphwv.com
Huntington
Plan a visit to this bustling city with award-winning public parks, a busy nightlife scene and one of the oldest amusement parks in the world, Camden Park (re-opening May 2025). Celebrate Appalachian ingenuity at Heritage Farm Museum & Village, a 19th Century-style location with structures, tours and interactive activities. Take an easy walk on the Overlook Trail, Ritter Park Trail and multiple loop paths, all close to town.
Book overnight accommodations in the renovated second floor of an old bank (allegedly “visited” by Jesse James) at The Chessie Room or bring the RV (or tent) to stay at the 3,144-acre Beech Fork State Park. Order some fried chicken or seafood boils at Soul Food Twist or have a steak and craft beer at Huntington Ale House. visithuntingtonwv.org
Matewan
Immerse yourself in history in the territory of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud, the West Virginia Mine Wars and a giant wall to protect “the [previously] most frequently flooded town in America.” Learn local stories at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and stop by the historic depot for visitor information. For outdoor riding enthusiasts, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are popular. For walking, the downtown is a National Historic District.
WVMineWars
Matewan, West Virginia, is home to the Mine Wars Museum.
Reserve a stay at The Blue Goose Inn located in a restored 1911 downtown building or book a room with private baths and a country breakfast at the Historic Matewan House. Grab sandwiches and wings at Wingo’s Grill and enjoy delicious appetizers and more at the Trailhead Bar & Grill. visithistoricmatewan.com
VIRGINIA
Luray
Page County
Virginia’s Luray Caverns is the largest on the East Coast.
Explore above and below ground at the nearby Old Rag Mountain with 360-degree views and inside the Earth at Luray Caverns, the largest cavern in the eastern United States. Travel back in time at Heritage Village and be amazed at the vast collections in The Car and Carriage Caravan Museum. Near downtown on the Luray-Hawksbill Greenway is a two-mile, paved, accessible trail with restrooms, drinking fountains, flora and fauna.
Choose from over 400 overnight options, like Shadow Mountain Escape, at this “Cabin Capital of Virginia” destination. Or, stay in one of the historic restored inns and motels such as The Legacy Inn or Hillside Motel. Choose homecooked items from a large menu at The Brookside Restaurant and stop for sweet treats and freshly baked goods at Gathering Grounds Patisserie & Cafe. visitluraypage.com
Lexington
Lexington Virginia | Chris Weisler
Downtown Lexington, Virginia, is known for its walkability.
Step into the stories of famous people from early American history, see a 215-foot natural limestone bridge, take a ghost tour and catch a movie at an old-time drive-in theatre in this quaint town. Visit the Reeves Museum of Ceramics, the fourth largest collection in the country, and take a cadet-guided tour through history at the VMI Museum. Enjoy seven miles of woods, pastures, towering cliffs and the Maury River’s edge on a flat, gravel path, The Chessie Trail—a converted C&O Railroad bed.
Select from several historic B&B inns like A Secret Garden on Jackson, Stonegate, Abigail Inn or the Hampton Inn in a former mansion. Enjoy the classics at The Pink Cadillac Diner or unique cuisine at Bistro on Main. lexingtonvirginia.com
Galax
Galax City Tourism Center Facebook
The Rex Theater is a landmark in downtown Galax, Virginia.
Gather for performances at the “World Capital of Old-Time Mountain Music,” enjoy shows at a historic theater, shop for antiques and watch artists, potters and woodworkers create. See artifacts, photos and exhibits from across time at Jeff Matthews Memorial Museum and more than 70 antique vehicles at Old Cranks Motorcar Museum. For adventure, walk the New River Trail from town for a gentle slope, accessibility and terrific scenery. (This old railroad right-of-way trail is rated “easy” all the way to Fries Junction – 24 miles.)
Choose from 12 unique cabins near the Trail at New River Trail Cabins or bring the RV and camp at Old Cranks. Gather for wood-fired pizza and hand-crafted brews at Creek Bottom Brewing Restaurant. Taste award-winning BBQ and “secret sauces” at The Galax Smokehouse. visitgalax.com
KENTUCKY
Prestonsburg
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, features a large lodge.
Watch elk, play golf, paddle and ride horses in this mountain town beside Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. A visit to the Varia Planetarium in the “Star City” is a must—interactive displays, planetarium, traveling NASA exhibits and a 40-foot star dome (one of only two dozen in existence) await. Hop on the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail for 8.6 miles of well-shaded, well-maintained paved pathways (with restrooms) through the countryside and a historic battlefield to a former coal town.
Bring the family to Jenny Wiley Resort Lodge—48 rooms, 18 cottages, Southern-style dining (open Apr-Nov). Or, book a night at a downtown chain hotel. For a meal, drinks and live music, The Brickhouse is the place! Dine with a view at Dewey’s Bar and Grill or Music Highway Grill in the state park. prestonsburgky.org
Letcher County Tourism
Whitesburg, Kentucky’s Tanglewood Trail is an easy walk.
Whitesburg
Ride horses, listen to talented musicians, eat authentic Southern cooking, golf and shop in this location. Stop by the David A. Zegeer Coal & Railroad Museum or take a self-guided tour on the Country Music Highway and discover themed museums along the way. Follow an old railroad bed and walk through an old tunnel on the easy urban paved path called Tanglewood Trail.
Stay by Pay Lake at Shekinah Village cabins or in a modern space in downtown at Main Street Studio. Enjoy good food and excellent service in the community restaurant Pine Mountain Grill or grab spicy cheese balls, bar food and drinks and watch sports at Streetside Grill & Bar. discoverletcher.com
Pikeville
Kentucky Tourism
Pikeville, Kentucky, is home to a 2.5-mile cross country horseback trail.
Learn about the Kentucky side of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud via marked sites throughout the county, walk historic (and photogenic) Pauley Bridge and tour local breweries. Learn the long history of the area and its people at Big Sandy Heritage Museum and the path of industrialization at Stone Heritage Museum. Take a unique stroll on The Story Trail—a quarter-mile accessible path at Bob Amos Park, complete with posted pages (updated monthly) of a story to read along the way.
Book a quiet, spacious room at The Brookshire Inn or stay overnight at The Landmark Hotel, both conveniently located. Grab some authentic Asian cuisine at Tasty Teas Sandwich Shop or traditional American diner food at Sam’s Hot Dog Stand. tourpikecounty.com
TENNESSEE
Knoxville
Knoxville, Tennessee’s skyline is highlighted by the Sunsphere at World’s Fair Park.
Shop in Market Square, visit a pioneer fort, see the 1982 World’s Fair site and catch a show at the 1928 Tennessee Theatre. Experience the rich culture of the Southern Appalachians via permanent and traveling art exhibits at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Immerse yourself in anthropological, archaeological and natural history at McClung Museum. Get off the pavement onto the adaptive, accessible trails across 42 forested acres on Sharp’s Ridge. Or take the family on more than 112 miles of greenways throughout the city.
For contemporary elegance in a renovated 1876 building in the heart of downtown, The Oliver Hotel is the perfect choice. Bring the four-legged family members for a stay at the welcoming Cumberland House within walking distance of downtown. Dine at an authentic French brasserie, Lilou in downtown or enjoy live music in Historic Old City at Boyd’s Jig & Reel. visitknoxville.com
Chattanooga
Come to this river city for The Chattanooga Choo Choo and the country’s oldest and largest military park and, of course, to See Rock City. The Hunter Museum, located on a bluff in the Riverfront greenspace, “houses the finest collection of American art in the Southeast.” The Classic Arcade Pinball Museum and Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum are packed with fun. Wind through mixed landscapes on the 13.7-mile South Chickamauga Creek Greenway and walk the 1891 Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge.
Stay at Hotel Clemons and walk to all downtown attractions or book a room at the Gatsby-themed historic Read House. Choose from delicious Latin-American dishes at Mayan Kitchen or enjoy Italian fare at Alimentari. visitchattanooga.com
Elizabethton
Downtown Elizabethton Instagram
Downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, is home to a historic walking tour.
Fly fish downtown, shop vintage stores, learn about one of the first constitutional governments west of the mountains and see a covered bridge in this “Naturally Nice” town. Take a tour of the oldest frame house in the state at Carter Mansion. Then, pick up a guidebook at the visitor center (or see the online version) for a historic walking tour of downtown complete with stories. Wander along 2.5 miles on Longhunter Loop and Patriots Path trails in Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Or walk the Linear Path alongside the river. All are rated as easy, accessible, close to downtown and appropriate for all skill levels.
Relax amongst 144 acres (cabins and campground) at Meredith Valley Farm or choose from 15 fully-furnished accommodations at Bee Cliff Cabins. Grab a burger and fries at a historic Pal’s location and find fun activities, music and drinks at Riverside Taphouse. mainstreetelizabethton.com
NORTH CAROLINA
Lake Junaluska
Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, is embraced by a 200-acre lake.
Find peace and relaxation in this small community surrounding a 200-acre lake with Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountain views, water sports, fishing and golf. The best way to enjoy the scenery is via the Lake Junaluska Trail—a 3.7-mile easy loop, paved, four feet wide and abundant with wildflowers in spring. Open year-round and leashed dogs are welcome.
The “stately lady” Lambuth Inn has lakeview rooms, porches, parlors and modern conveniences. The Terrace Hotel, a contemporary establishment offers views, balconies and a hot breakfast. Grab a true Southern breakfast at The Buttered Biscuit and enjoy sweet treats and coffee at Crepe & Custard. lakejunaluska.com
Cherokee
VisitNC
Cherokee crafts are alive at Oconaluftee Indian Village in Cherokee, North Carolina.
Discover 11,000 years of First Nation culture at this sovereign nation home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Begin your journey at the Museum of the Cherokee People for exhibits, tours, presentations and cultural merchandise. Hold history in your hands at the Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, the “oldest Native American cooperative in the country.” Stroll Oconaluftee River Trail (flat, wide, graveled) for a chance to see elk and enjoy the forest. Stand amongst the quiet of the river cane on a walk through Oconaluftee Island Park.
Courtesy of Tapoco Lodge
Robbinsville, North Carolina, is home to inviting Tapoco Lodge.
Stay at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort for a bit of gaming fun or reserve comfy quaint accommodations at River’s Edge Motel. Order an Indian taco in fry bread at Paul’s Family Restaurant or grab a burger and drink at Native Brews (100% women Native American-owned). visitcherokeenc.com
Robbinsville
See aquatic beauty at lakes and waterfalls, visit a lavender farm and shop for antiques and gifts in this mountain town. Stop by the Junaluska Memorial and Medicine Trail that honors an important Cherokee leader and walk amongst native “healing” plants. Take a stroll through nature’s history on Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest trail, a two-mile accessible path amongst an old-growth forest with 400-year-old trees.
Relax in a rustic-chic cabin at River’s Edge Treehouse Resort or go comfy retro at Phillips Historic Motel & Cottages. Order from the soulful home cooking menu at the family-owned Lynn’s Place. “Taste the outdoors” in the dining room and tavern at historic Tapoco Lodge. grahamcountytravel.com
SOUTH CAROLINA
Spartanburg
The Hub City awaits with mountain vistas, Revolutionary War and railroad history, craft beer and a thriving culture. Visit a real caboose and learn to be a telegrapher at the Railroad Museum. Travel just south of the city to Walnut Grove Plantation for structures, gardens and stories about the importance of “how free and enslaved people settled the Backcountry.” Take a self-guided walking tour of 14 stops in historic downtown and enjoy nature at nearby Croft State Park (detailed maps for both available online).
Getty Images | J. Michael Jones
Spartanburg, South Carolina, is home to recently renovated Wall Street.
Stay in luxury at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens or surround yourself in “an oasis of modern design” at the new AC Hotel. The Flounder Fish Camp has served “the best seafood around” to generations of locals. And Wade’s Restaurant is a favorite for Southern cooking and soul food since 1947. visitspartanburg.com
Walhalla
Stock Adobe | Sean Pavone
Issaqueena Falls, near Walhalla, South Carolina, is a 100-foot cascade in the Oconee District of the Sumter National Forest.
Come see why this small community at the gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains with its quaint, lively downtown, natural beauty and cultural roots is quickly becoming a popular destination. Take a self-guided tour at Oconee History Museum to experience the people and events that shaped the area. Deepen your understanding of the heritage, contributions and history of First Nation culture at the Museum of the Cherokee. Bring the four-legged family and enjoy the one-mile paved path in downtown, The Wanderweg Greenway.
Stay at the unique Lofts Over Main, renovated former shopkeepers’ homes in 19th century buildings. Or relax at a Victorian farmhouse on 10 acres at Sunrise Farm B&B in nearby Salem. Taste the famous cheesesteaks at Steph’s Steaks or the “best fried chicken in the South” at The Steak House Cafeteria. discoversouthcarolina.com/walhalla
Pendleton
Timms Mill - Pendleton SC Facebook
Timms Mill, in Pendleton, South Carolina, is among 50 historic structures in the town.
See more than 50 historic structures, a working grist mill, antique shops, a 1930s golf course and more in this location where the whole town is on the National Register of Historic Places. Learn a new skill and “get your hands in the dirt” at the interactive Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum. Have a leisurely self-guided tour (mobile app available) amongst downtown homes, churches and meeting halls or travel a few minutes north to the South Carolina Botanical Garden sanctuary to engage with nature.
Stay overnight in spacious accommodations in a quiet retreat, Liberty Hall B&B, built in 1849. Or experience warm hospitality, charm and lots of history at The Inn at Magnolia Hill in downtown. “Cookies fix everything” at The Village Bakery & Café and unique culinary creations await at 1826 Bistro on the Green. discoversouthcarolina.com/pendleton
GEORGIA
Blue Ridge
Harrison Keely | Wikimedia
Downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia, is home to The Arts Center.
Have a picnic in the town’s park, fish aquamarine waters, ride a scenic railway and eat apple treats at the “largest orchard in the South.” Take some time to visit The Art Center (works by 600 member artists) and other fine art galleries in the downtown. Explore 19 locations via the Historic Walking Tour and stroll the interpretive nature trail at Mineral Springs. Or, saddle up for a horseback ride through the countryside with Cowgirl Up Stables, Appalachian Trail Rides and others—all experience levels welcome.
Find solitude at the Blue Ridge Mountain Majesty cabin or luxurious soaking tubs, fireplaces and views at Dogwood Inn. Discover delicious delights in this foodie and craft beer destination at The General Ledger, Smokin’ E’s BBQ, Grumpy Old Men and more, all in the downtown area. blueridgemountains.com
Sautee Nacoochee
Stock Adobe | Sean Pavone
The Sautee Nacoochee Indian Mound archaeological site, with Mt. Yonah in the distance, is one of the lures of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.
Plan a vacation to this small village for its scenery, history and arts—Indian Mound at Hardman Farm, Stovall Covered Bridge, an African American Heritage Site, the “oldest continually operating store in the state” and vineyards. For the arts, see uniquely interesting and beautiful exhibits at The Gourd Place Museum (by appointment) and Folk Pottery Museum. Walk the 8.5-acre grounds of Sautee Nacoochee Center with its culture gardens, museums and galleries. Travel to our next destination on the one-mile ADA compliant Hardman Heritage Trail.
Stock Adobe | Fotoluminate LLC
Helen, Georgia, is home to Bavarian-style architecture.
Have a good night’s rest at Lucille’s Mountain Top Inn & Spa or stay at Sylvan Valley Lodge & Cellars, a winery B&B. For Southern classic sandwiches and salads, eat where the locals go—Old Sautee Market. Quiche, coffee and more make a tasty breakfast or lunch at Sweetwater Coffee. villageofsautee.com
Helen
Explore this alpine-style town inspired by Bavarian villages for shopping, German food and drinks, haunted tours, a medieval castle and amusement rides. Visit the non-profit Helen Arts and Heritage Center for local pottery, art and history exhibits. Take a hike on the paved trail to the twin Anna Ruby Falls and learn about the mountains on Lion’s Eye Trail with its text and braille interpretive signs.
Bring the family to Helendorf for rooms on the river just steps from downtown or rest at one of several cabins, like the Alemaigne Haus, located within walking distance of attractions and restaurants. Order a meal of authentic German dishes at Hofbrauhaus, Bodensee, Muller’s and more or grab some Southern comfort food at Dottie’s Kitchen. helenga.org
Helene Impacts: How to Plan, How to Help
As we go to press in November—almost exactly two months after Hurricane Helene’s remnants caused catastrophic and historic damage to many communities, allow us to encourage three things:
1. Check ahead on your destination’s status for visitors.
2. Don’t automatically dismiss the hard-hit areas, including locations in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia and upcountry South Carolina. Many parts of those areas continue to undergo near-miraculous comebacks, including a welcome to travelers in some instances.
Here are a few spots to check on progress and re-openings in those areas:
- North Carolina: visitnc.com/advisory/cAdA/hurricane-helene-travel-advisory
- Tennessee: tnvacation.com/articles/tennessee-travel-resources-hurricane-helene
- Virginia: virginia.org/plan-your-trip
- South Carolina: upcountrysc.com
3. Consider combing your vacation with helping out in hard-hit areas. Here are a few websites with more information on voluntourism and other help:
- nc211.org/hurricane-helene-volunteer-opportunities
- destinationmcdowell.com/blog/making-an-impact-voluntourism-in-mcdowell-county-nc/
- allhandsandhearts.org/volunteer/hurricane-helene-relief-volunteer-application
- virginiavoad.org/how-to-help__trashed/helene-resources/
- tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene/volunteers-and-donations.html
- scemd.org/recover/volunteer-and-donate
—Kurt Rheinheimer
Accessible Trails in the Blue Ridge Region: A Sampler
Shenandoah National Park’s Limberlost Trail offers varied flora with an easy grade.
When my adventurous, athletic husband, Todd Gladfelter, suffered a tragic spinal cord injury, paralyzing him and turning him into a quadriplegic, I knew we would not be content living a life indoors. One in four Americans live with a disability (61 million) and most stay indoors. The natural, peaceful world, however, is healing so I went on a mission to research accessible trails. Here is a sampling of some of the best accessible trails in the Blue Ridge region. Most are paved with benches and a 5% grade or less. We do a combo of my disabled husband walking with his walker/cane, then riding in his manual chair when he grows fatigued.
Virginia
The 1.3-mile circuit Limberlost Trail in the Shenandoah National Park is a state-of-the-art accessible trail with very gentle grades, a smooth, finely crushed stone trail bed and many benches. There is so much diversity in the landscape as it winds through thick groves of mountain laurel, tall oaks, rock formations and lacy ferns. The beautiful, historic Big Meadows Lodge in the park offers very comfortable accessible accommodations.
West Virginia
Canyon Rim Overlook Boardwalk is .4 miles, out and back at New River Gorge, Lansing. Offers beautiful views of the gorge and the New River Bridge. It has a paved concrete surface, wooden boardwalk with railings, 3% grade or less, 8-foot wide trail, benches and picnic tables along the way.
Sandstone Falls Boardwalk Trail is .5 out and back in Shady Spring and offers views of the falls, 1% grade or less, 6-foot-wide trail, wooden boardwalk with edge barriers/railings. The two boardwalks are 42 miles apart.
North Carolina
Oconaluftee River Trail, 3-mile round trip, in Cherokee, in the Great Smoky Mountains. River views, elk nearby, dog friendly, benches along the way, paid parking tags required obtained at visitor center. Go as far as you desire and turn around.
Tennessee
Sugarlands Valley Nature Trail, .5-mile loop, West Prong of the Pigeon River, Gatlinburg, in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Benches along the way, 6-foot trail, paved, 3% grade. Accessible wheelchairs are available to reserve at three campgrounds.
Georgia
Miller Lake Trail, 2.4-mile loop, South of Gainesville. Paved path with lake views, by cool swamps, mostly shaded, benches.
South Carolina
Greenville via Swamp Rabbit Trail. This 21-mile long distance paved greenway has an accessible section between 10-17 miles. It is 5 feet wide with 5% or less grade.
Kentucky
Prestonsburg Passage in Floyd County is an 8.6-mile asphalt rail trail with the parking/bathrooms at Archer Park, from where you head out in either direction.
Many other accessible trails can be found by searching “wheelchair friendly trails” at AllTrails.com and TrailLink.com of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, as well as others.
A person with a permanent disability can request a free lifetime Access Pass that allows them to visit the 2,000 U.S. recreation sites (including the national parks). The pass includes admission as well for three persons traveling in the same vehicle with the traveler who has a disability. There are additional discounts for camping, swimming, boat launches and more.
—Cindy Ross
