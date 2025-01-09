Annual Travel Guide: Welcome Mats 2025

As our seven-state mountain region embraces those areas still at work on recovery from Hurricane Helene, the region as a whole is open for vacation plans for 2025. These 21 mountain destinations are ready and waiting for travelers to enjoy their inviting offerings. As with all excursion plans, please check ahead before setting out.

× Expand Chattanooga, Tennessee, is embraced by the flow of the Tennessee River. Lookout Mountain looms on the horizon.

Mountains and museums. Attractions and accessibility. Trails and treks. Suppers and sleeps.

Turn them into acronyms and you get two sets of MATS, as in welcome mats. These 21 towns—some large, some medium and some tiny—have them out for 2025 travel.

WEST VIRGINIA

Elkins

× Expand Elkins and Randolph Tourism The Scott Ford Boat Ramp is along the Tygart Valley River near Elkins, West Virginia.

Come to the mountains of this Certified Arts Community at the gateway to the Monongahela National Forest. Learn about the area at several museums including an 1841 jail, the Forest Recovery Center and railroad museum in an old grist mill and the cultural Beverly Heritage Center. Explore the area’s railroad heritage on The Allegheny Highlands Trail, a 26-mile scenic rail-trail beginning at the historic Railroad Depot.

Expand Huntington West Virginia CVB The Huntington, West Virginia, Symphony Orchestra was founded in the 1930s.

Stay at the restored 1906 downtown Tygart Hotel or the late-Victorian Warfield House B&B within walking distance of town. Enjoy comfort foods at Scottie’s of Elkins or steaks, pizzas and burgers at the homey C.J. Maggie’s restaurant. elkinsrandolphwv.com

Huntington

Plan a visit to this bustling city with award-winning public parks, a busy nightlife scene and one of the oldest amusement parks in the world, Camden Park (re-opening May 2025). Celebrate Appalachian ingenuity at Heritage Farm Museum & Village, a 19th Century-style location with structures, tours and interactive activities. Take an easy walk on the Overlook Trail, Ritter Park Trail and multiple loop paths, all close to town.

Book overnight accommodations in the renovated second floor of an old bank (allegedly “visited” by Jesse James) at The Chessie Room or bring the RV (or tent) to stay at the 3,144-acre Beech Fork State Park. Order some fried chicken or seafood boils at Soul Food Twist or have a steak and craft beer at Huntington Ale House. visithuntingtonwv.org

Matewan

Immerse yourself in history in the territory of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud, the West Virginia Mine Wars and a giant wall to protect “the [previously] most frequently flooded town in America.” Learn local stories at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and stop by the historic depot for visitor information. For outdoor riding enthusiasts, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are popular. For walking, the downtown is a National Historic District.

× Expand WVMineWars Matewan, West Virginia, is home to the Mine Wars Museum.

Reserve a stay at The Blue Goose Inn located in a restored 1911 downtown building or book a room with private baths and a country breakfast at the Historic Matewan House. Grab sandwiches and wings at Wingo’s Grill and enjoy delicious appetizers and more at the Trailhead Bar & Grill. visithistoricmatewan.com

VIRGINIA

Luray

× Expand Page County Virginia’s Luray Caverns is the largest on the East Coast.

Explore above and below ground at the nearby Old Rag Mountain with 360-degree views and inside the Earth at Luray Caverns, the largest cavern in the eastern United States. Travel back in time at Heritage Village and be amazed at the vast collections in The Car and Carriage Caravan Museum. Near downtown on the Luray-Hawksbill Greenway is a two-mile, paved, accessible trail with restrooms, drinking fountains, flora and fauna.

Choose from over 400 overnight options, like Shadow Mountain Escape, at this “Cabin Capital of Virginia” destination. Or, stay in one of the historic restored inns and motels such as The Legacy Inn or Hillside Motel. Choose homecooked items from a large menu at The Brookside Restaurant and stop for sweet treats and freshly baked goods at Gathering Grounds Patisserie & Cafe. visitluraypage.com

Lexington

× Expand Lexington Virginia | Chris Weisler Downtown Lexington, Virginia, is known for its walkability.

Step into the stories of famous people from early American history, see a 215-foot natural limestone bridge, take a ghost tour and catch a movie at an old-time drive-in theatre in this quaint town. Visit the Reeves Museum of Ceramics, the fourth largest collection in the country, and take a cadet-guided tour through history at the VMI Museum. Enjoy seven miles of woods, pastures, towering cliffs and the Maury River’s edge on a flat, gravel path, The Chessie Trail—a converted C&O Railroad bed.

Select from several historic B&B inns like A Secret Garden on Jackson, Stonegate, Abigail Inn or the Hampton Inn in a former mansion. Enjoy the classics at The Pink Cadillac Diner or unique cuisine at Bistro on Main. lexingtonvirginia.com

Galax

× Expand Galax City Tourism Center Facebook The Rex Theater is a landmark in downtown Galax, Virginia.

Gather for performances at the “World Capital of Old-Time Mountain Music,” enjoy shows at a historic theater, shop for antiques and watch artists, potters and woodworkers create. See artifacts, photos and exhibits from across time at Jeff Matthews Memorial Museum and more than 70 antique vehicles at Old Cranks Motorcar Museum. For adventure, walk the New River Trail from town for a gentle slope, accessibility and terrific scenery. (This old railroad right-of-way trail is rated “easy” all the way to Fries Junction – 24 miles.)

Choose from 12 unique cabins near the Trail at New River Trail Cabins or bring the RV and camp at Old Cranks. Gather for wood-fired pizza and hand-crafted brews at Creek Bottom Brewing Restaurant. Taste award-winning BBQ and “secret sauces” at The Galax Smokehouse. visitgalax.com

KENTUCKY

Prestonsburg

× Expand Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, features a large lodge.

Watch elk, play golf, paddle and ride horses in this mountain town beside Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. A visit to the Varia Planetarium in the “Star City” is a must—interactive displays, planetarium, traveling NASA exhibits and a 40-foot star dome (one of only two dozen in existence) await. Hop on the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail for 8.6 miles of well-shaded, well-maintained paved pathways (with restrooms) through the countryside and a historic battlefield to a former coal town.

Bring the family to Jenny Wiley Resort Lodge—48 rooms, 18 cottages, Southern-style dining (open Apr-Nov). Or, book a night at a downtown chain hotel. For a meal, drinks and live music, The Brickhouse is the place! Dine with a view at Dewey’s Bar and Grill or Music Highway Grill in the state park. prestonsburgky.org

Expand Letcher County Tourism Whitesburg, Kentucky’s Tanglewood Trail is an easy walk.

Whitesburg

Ride horses, listen to talented musicians, eat authentic Southern cooking, golf and shop in this location. Stop by the David A. Zegeer Coal & Railroad Museum or take a self-guided tour on the Country Music Highway and discover themed museums along the way. Follow an old railroad bed and walk through an old tunnel on the easy urban paved path called Tanglewood Trail.

Stay by Pay Lake at Shekinah Village cabins or in a modern space in downtown at Main Street Studio. Enjoy good food and excellent service in the community restaurant Pine Mountain Grill or grab spicy cheese balls, bar food and drinks and watch sports at Streetside Grill & Bar. discoverletcher.com

Pikeville

× Expand Kentucky Tourism Pikeville, Kentucky, is home to a 2.5-mile cross country horseback trail.

Learn about the Kentucky side of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud via marked sites throughout the county, walk historic (and photogenic) Pauley Bridge and tour local breweries. Learn the long history of the area and its people at Big Sandy Heritage Museum and the path of industrialization at Stone Heritage Museum. Take a unique stroll on The Story Trail—a quarter-mile accessible path at Bob Amos Park, complete with posted pages (updated monthly) of a story to read along the way.

Book a quiet, spacious room at The Brookshire Inn or stay overnight at The Landmark Hotel, both conveniently located. Grab some authentic Asian cuisine at Tasty Teas Sandwich Shop or traditional American diner food at Sam’s Hot Dog Stand. tourpikecounty.com

TENNESSEE

Knoxville

× Expand Knoxville, Tennessee’s skyline is highlighted by the Sunsphere at World’s Fair Park.

Shop in Market Square, visit a pioneer fort, see the 1982 World’s Fair site and catch a show at the 1928 Tennessee Theatre. Experience the rich culture of the Southern Appalachians via permanent and traveling art exhibits at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Immerse yourself in anthropological, archaeological and natural history at McClung Museum. Get off the pavement onto the adaptive, accessible trails across 42 forested acres on Sharp’s Ridge. Or take the family on more than 112 miles of greenways throughout the city.

For contemporary elegance in a renovated 1876 building in the heart of downtown, The Oliver Hotel is the perfect choice. Bring the four-legged family members for a stay at the welcoming Cumberland House within walking distance of downtown. Dine at an authentic French brasserie, Lilou in downtown or enjoy live music in Historic Old City at Boyd’s Jig & Reel. visitknoxville.com

Chattanooga

Come to this river city for The Chattanooga Choo Choo and the country’s oldest and largest military park and, of course, to See Rock City. The Hunter Museum, located on a bluff in the Riverfront greenspace, “houses the finest collection of American art in the Southeast.” The Classic Arcade Pinball Museum and Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum are packed with fun. Wind through mixed landscapes on the 13.7-mile South Chickamauga Creek Greenway and walk the 1891 Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge.

Stay at Hotel Clemons and walk to all downtown attractions or book a room at the Gatsby-themed historic Read House. Choose from delicious Latin-American dishes at Mayan Kitchen or enjoy Italian fare at Alimentari. visitchattanooga.com

Elizabethton

× Expand Downtown Elizabethton Instagram Downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, is home to a historic walking tour.

Fly fish downtown, shop vintage stores, learn about one of the first constitutional governments west of the mountains and see a covered bridge in this “Naturally Nice” town. Take a tour of the oldest frame house in the state at Carter Mansion. Then, pick up a guidebook at the visitor center (or see the online version) for a historic walking tour of downtown complete with stories. Wander along 2.5 miles on Longhunter Loop and Patriots Path trails in Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Or walk the Linear Path alongside the river. All are rated as easy, accessible, close to downtown and appropriate for all skill levels.

Relax amongst 144 acres (cabins and campground) at Meredith Valley Farm or choose from 15 fully-furnished accommodations at Bee Cliff Cabins. Grab a burger and fries at a historic Pal’s location and find fun activities, music and drinks at Riverside Taphouse. mainstreetelizabethton.com

NORTH CAROLINA

Lake Junaluska

× Expand Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, is embraced by a 200-acre lake.

Find peace and relaxation in this small community surrounding a 200-acre lake with Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountain views, water sports, fishing and golf. The best way to enjoy the scenery is via the Lake Junaluska Trail—a 3.7-mile easy loop, paved, four feet wide and abundant with wildflowers in spring. Open year-round and leashed dogs are welcome.

The “stately lady” Lambuth Inn has lakeview rooms, porches, parlors and modern conveniences. The Terrace Hotel, a contemporary establishment offers views, balconies and a hot breakfast. Grab a true Southern breakfast at The Buttered Biscuit and enjoy sweet treats and coffee at Crepe & Custard. lakejunaluska.com

Cherokee

× Expand VisitNC Cherokee crafts are alive at Oconaluftee Indian Village in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Discover 11,000 years of First Nation culture at this sovereign nation home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Begin your journey at the Museum of the Cherokee People for exhibits, tours, presentations and cultural merchandise. Hold history in your hands at the Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, the “oldest Native American cooperative in the country.” Stroll Oconaluftee River Trail (flat, wide, graveled) for a chance to see elk and enjoy the forest. Stand amongst the quiet of the river cane on a walk through Oconaluftee Island Park.

Expand Courtesy of Tapoco Lodge Robbinsville, North Carolina, is home to inviting Tapoco Lodge.

Stay at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort for a bit of gaming fun or reserve comfy quaint accommodations at River’s Edge Motel. Order an Indian taco in fry bread at Paul’s Family Restaurant or grab a burger and drink at Native Brews (100% women Native American-owned). visitcherokeenc.com

Robbinsville

See aquatic beauty at lakes and waterfalls, visit a lavender farm and shop for antiques and gifts in this mountain town. Stop by the Junaluska Memorial and Medicine Trail that honors an important Cherokee leader and walk amongst native “healing” plants. Take a stroll through nature’s history on Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest trail, a two-mile accessible path amongst an old-growth forest with 400-year-old trees.

Relax in a rustic-chic cabin at River’s Edge Treehouse Resort or go comfy retro at Phillips Historic Motel & Cottages. Order from the soulful home cooking menu at the family-owned Lynn’s Place. “Taste the outdoors” in the dining room and tavern at historic Tapoco Lodge. grahamcountytravel.com

SOUTH CAROLINA

Spartanburg

The Hub City awaits with mountain vistas, Revolutionary War and railroad history, craft beer and a thriving culture. Visit a real caboose and learn to be a telegrapher at the Railroad Museum. Travel just south of the city to Walnut Grove Plantation for structures, gardens and stories about the importance of “how free and enslaved people settled the Backcountry.” Take a self-guided walking tour of 14 stops in historic downtown and enjoy nature at nearby Croft State Park (detailed maps for both available online).