Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery

to Google Calendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00

Blue Goose Pottery Studio 7278 Hedgesville Road, Hedgesville, West Virginia 25427

Please join me for my Christmas Open House on Friday through Sunday, December 8 ~ 10 at my home and studio! Stop by to enjoy some hot cider, cookies and good conversation by the fire! You may find a unique gift for family or friends, or maybe you'll find a special piece for yourself! There will be a $5 Kid's Corner where your little one can shop for someone special, and I will help them package their gift!. There will also be a door prize drawing at the end of the event! Hope to see you there!

Info
Blue Goose Pottery Studio 7278 Hedgesville Road, Hedgesville, West Virginia 25427 View Map
Crafts
304-279-9075
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Open House~Blue Goose Pottery - 2017-12-08 10:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: