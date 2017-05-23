× 1 of 2 Expand AKA Flash Photography × 2 of 2 Expand AKA Flash Photography Prev Next

Bird watchers and nature lovers of all levels will enjoy a beautiful day in Canaan Resort State Park for the Canaan Valley Birding Festival, taking place June 1-4, 2017. Thanks to knowledgeable volunteers who are passionate about birds and the area, this small festival provides participants quality time with leaders who help locate birds on the life lists.

Canaan Valley's cool summers (bring a jacket!) are a welcome change for many. It's the perfect place for this festival because of its wildness and natural beauty. Walks vary from high intensity and finding as many birds as possible, to driving from place to place or going to a lovely setting to observe the birds around you.

Attendees typically fall into three groups, the first with folks who are new to birding and want to learn the basics. Group two are birders within 200 miles of Canaan Valley who are looking for new places to visit and to increase their Life List of birds. The third and final group are expert birders from western or southern states who are not familiar with Appalachian birds and habitats. One year even brought a birder from Florida so the guides could point out a Cerulean Warbler to her.

Thanks to the diverse, high-elevation habitat that acts as breeding ground for many Neotropical birds, a southern boreal forest, close proximity to the Potomac River Valley, and driving distance to multiple habitat types, participants can log up to 130 species. The wide variety of species include bobolinks, scarlet tanagers, Baltimore and Orchard orioles, 26 species of wood warblers, 10 species of sparrows, and six species of thrushes. A birder would have to travel to New England or southern Canada to experience so many birds on the same day!

Lodging packages are available (including meals, bird walks, workshops and Beech Club privileges), but rates are also available for day participants. For those bringing along spouse or family who may not be birders, they will enjoy the natural beauty of two state parks and the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge with miles of hiking trails and varied recreational activities. As the go-to place for hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, camping photographer and more, Canaan Valley's waterfalls, wildflowers, beautiful wetlands, wilderness and vistas draw people from afar. The towns of Thomas and Davis are also fun towns to visit to shop for photographs, art and crafts from local artists.

Head over to the Canaan Valley Resort State Park website ( www.canaanresort.com ) and find the events pull-down menu under the Resort heading for walk descriptions and registration.

For more information and a complete list of events for the area, visit www.canaanvalley.org.