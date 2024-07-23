Waterfall Wednesday: Double Falls - Kentucky’s Best-Kept Secret

Hidden deep in the Daniel Boone National Forest, tucked away in London, Kentucky, resides Kentucky's most beautiful waterfalls. That's right, waterfalls — two specifically and rightly named Double Falls.

Double Falls can be very hard to find; if my buddy Nick had not researched the starting point very well, we would have never found it. No official trail exists that leads to the falls, and there is only one place to park. That also leads to my following statement: It is pristinely beautiful. Little foot traffic over the years has kept this place almost surreal. While finding the falls can be very challenging, using the coordinates 37.0754-84.2888 will put you where you need to be.

Expand Joshua Moore Double Falls

Since there is no trail, you will have to leave where you park your car and start walking downhill; you will find a creek to your right. You will follow this creek until it falls, cross the creek, go through the rhododendron bushes, and follow a light path until you run into the falls.

Double Falls flows into a beautiful pool with nice cliff overhangs surrounding you. The rock features will stand out, and you will get a whole experience of what the Daniel Boone National Forest offers, as it is known for its many rock features.

The unofficial trail/path is roughly 1.4 miles and is strenuous in many places but very easy in others, including the beginning. The creek is not deep along most of the trail, but it also depends on how much rainfall there has been. The best time to visit would be after a good rain, and I would also recommend bringing a hiking stick as it is slippery in spots. Also, let someone know where you plan on going, just in case. There are rocky ledges, and it is better to be safe than sorry.

Bonus location tip: Double Falls is near Double Arches, so watch for these as you drive to the parking area. They sit along the side of the road.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Blue Ridge Waterfall Wednesdays” highlights a different waterfall each month from the Blue Ridge region. For the past two decades, Josh Moore has been exploring and capturing the beauty of this fantastic region he calls home. Josh is a professional photographer who has been published internationally, nationally and everything else in-between, and is widely known for his landscape/nature photography. See more of Josh's work on his website, YouTube channel or on Instagram and Facebook.