Working Writers Workshop Series Brings Darnell Arnoult to Sparta, NC., May 12 & 13, 2017

Darnell Arnoult, award-winning poet and novelist, will appear at the Alleghany County Public Library in Sparta, NC., May 13, from 3-5 pm. The Library is now in its new location, 115 Atwood Street, adjacent to the Sparta campus of Wilkes Community College. Ms Arnoult will read from her recently published collection, GALAXIE WAGON, and also give short samples of her work in progress, followed by interview, Q&A and book signing. Books will be available for sale. Event is free and open to the public. For more information: 336-372-5573.

Arnoult will also teach a poetry workshop on Friday, May 12, 9am to noon, and a writer workshop on Saturday, May 13, 9am to noon. Workshops are free and open to the public. Donations will fund future writing programs. Registration is recommended. workshops@2REDSagency.com.

