The Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion

The Assaults is one of the most intense, premier cycling experiences that draws a full field of nearly 1,000 cyclists from across the world each year. This one-day challenge takes riders from Spartanburg, SC to the top of the highest peak in the east, Mt. Mitchell.

The Assault on Mt. Mitchell is a 102.7-mile self-paced ride, not race, from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina, along the Blue Ridge Parkway, to the summit at Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina—a total vertical ascent of more than 10,000 feet. With 10 rest stops along the way, you will be able to refill, refuel, and make mechanical adjustments as needed.

The Assault on Marion is a 74.2-mile self-paced ride starting from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina and ending at Tom Johnson Rally Park Pavilion in Marion, NC.

The Assault on Marion began in 1994 to allow more cyclists to participate with those riding to Mt. Mitchell. Although it does not include the 28-mile trek to the top of the mountain, this event is as enjoyable and engaging as any around with its rolling hills, multiple climbs, and compelling North Carolina scenery. It is a wonderful challenge for any cyclist, regardless of their skill and experience.