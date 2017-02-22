The 31st Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival

Warm Sunshine…Light Breeze…Laughter fills the air… These are all signs that the 31st Annual Virginia Wine and Craft Festival is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, May 20th, from 10am – 6pm in historic downtown Front Royal, VA for shopping, live music, kids games and of course, wine tasting.

The festival gates open on Saturday at 10am with activities and musical entertainment all day until 6 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from 20 Virginia wineries. Covering more than 7 seven blocks and featuring over 100 vendors, artists and crafters from all over the east coast, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood or need.

Fine handmade jewelry, hand painted wine glasses, hand crafted musical instruments, pottery and ceramics, clothing, original paintings and artwork, antiques, the list goes on.

Not to be outdone by the wineries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force. With over a dozen to choose from, deciding whether to have funnel cakes, fresh roasted nuts, crabcake sandwiches, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. Several restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat.

Saturday admission – $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for those who wish to wine taste. Free general admission. Advance tickets can be purchased in a number of ways; you can visit the Chamber of Commerce at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal, the Front Royal Visitor Center at 414 E. Main Street, Front Royal or purchase them here on the website.

So, come to Front Royal for the Wine & Craft Festival, but stay an extra day to enjoy all that we have to offer. With five golf courses, museums, a theatre and Skyline Caverns you can certainly relax; Shenandoah River State Park and Shenandoah National Park offer opportunities for canoeing, hiking, fishing and camping. So, whether you like to take it easy or stay on the move, Front Royal-Warren County is the perfect destination.