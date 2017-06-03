National Trails Day

Follow in the footsteps of a legendary trailblazer who created Sky Meadows' first hiking trails. Join us for the grand opening of George's Overlook celebrating the 5,000 hours of volunteer work by this dedicated hiker. Enjoy the view and reflect on the many hands that created and sustain this farmland.

Meet a ranger at the Backcountry Trailhead at 10 a.m. for a 1.5 to 2-mile hike to George's Overlook where the commemoration ceremony will begin at 11. Hike traverses trails rated moderate. Be sure to wear proper shoes, wear sunscreen and bug spray, and bring plenty of water.