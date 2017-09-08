North Carolina Mountain State Fair

WNC Agricultrual Center 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Fletcher, North Carolina 28732

Hours:

Friday: Gates open at 9:00am; Rides open at 10:00am, close at 1:00am

Saturday: Gates open at 9:00am; Rides open at 10:00am, close at midnight

1st Sunday: Gates open at 9:00am; Rides open at 10:00am, close at 11:00 pm

2nd Sunday: Closing night; Rides, buildings, and all exhibits close at 9:00 p.m.

Monday –Thurs: Gates open at 3:00pm; Rides open at 4:00pm, close at 11:00 pm

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 8 & Sept. 15 9:00pm till 1:00 am

Info

WNC Agricultrual Center 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Fletcher, North Carolina 28732 View Map

Visit Event Website

(828) 687-1414

