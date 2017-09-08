North Carolina Mountain State Fair

Hours:
Friday: Gates open at 9:00am; Rides open at 10:00am, close at 1:00am
Saturday: Gates open at 9:00am; Rides open at 10:00am, close at midnight
1st Sunday: Gates open at 9:00am; Rides open at 10:00am, close at 11:00 pm
2nd Sunday: Closing night; Rides, buildings, and all exhibits close at 9:00 p.m.
Monday –Thurs: Gates open at 3:00pm; Rides open at 4:00pm, close at 11:00 pm
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 8 & Sept. 15 9:00pm till 1:00 am
Info
WNC Agricultrual Center 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Fletcher, North Carolina 28732 View Map