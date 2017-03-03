Lightwire Theater Presents The Ugly Duckling

March 3 & 4 at 7:00 pm Lightwire Theater brings a classic tale to the modern stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of The Ugly Duckling plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. With dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop, this production brings this story into a new and brilliant light. Recently featured on America's Got Talent and Face Off.