Lightwire Theater Presents The Ugly Duckling

Historic Ritz Theatre at the Schaefer Center 139 Doyle Street, City of Toccoa, Georgia 30577

March 3 & 4 at 7:00 pm Lightwire Theater brings a classic tale to the modern stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of The Ugly Duckling plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. With dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop, this production brings this story into a new and brilliant light. Recently featured on America's Got Talent and Face Off.

Info

Historic Ritz Theatre at the Schaefer Center 139 Doyle Street, City of Toccoa, Georgia 30577 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

