Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival

A Lake Lure tradition of over 30 years featuring the cultural heritage of “mountain art and fine craft making”. Located across from the Beach at Lake Lure, local artisans’ works of paintings, photography, wood, jewelry, textiles, pottery, soaps, candles, and more are on display for purchase. Throughout the festival, families will find kids activities, face painting, and mini golf. Then enjoy live music or take a stroll through the food court to fine a selection of food vendors and beverages.