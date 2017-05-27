Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival

to Google Calendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00

Arcade Plaza Arcade Street, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746

A Lake Lure tradition of over 30 years featuring the cultural heritage of “mountain art and fine craft making”. Located across from the Beach at Lake Lure, local artisans’ works of paintings, photography, wood, jewelry, textiles, pottery, soaps, candles, and more are on display for purchase. Throughout the festival, families will find kids activities, face painting, and mini golf. Then enjoy live music or take a stroll through the food court to fine a selection of food vendors and beverages.

Info

Arcade Plaza Arcade Street, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

828-625-4683

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival - 2017-05-27 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: