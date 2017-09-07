Fall Plein Air International Paint Out

to Google Calendar - Fall Plein Air International Paint Out - 2017-09-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Plein Air International Paint Out - 2017-09-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Plein Air International Paint Out - 2017-09-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Plein Air International Paint Out - 2017-09-07 09:00:00

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Fannin County provides is the perfect setting for the combination of nature and art to meet. With a multitude of opportunities to capture the spirit of plein air art, we celebrate the natural beauty of our area with the Fall Plein Air Paint Out. We invite artists from all over the country to enjoy in the countywide paint out, take part in a workshop, sign up for the quick draw event and enjoy networking with fellow plein air artists. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded. Exhibit will be on display from September 12 – October 15.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

706-632-2144

