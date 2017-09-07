Fall Plein Air International Paint Out

Fannin County provides is the perfect setting for the combination of nature and art to meet. With a multitude of opportunities to capture the spirit of plein air art, we celebrate the natural beauty of our area with the Fall Plein Air Paint Out. We invite artists from all over the country to enjoy in the countywide paint out, take part in a workshop, sign up for the quick draw event and enjoy networking with fellow plein air artists. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded. Exhibit will be on display from September 12 – October 15.