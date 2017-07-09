Under the direction of Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the Eastern Festival Orchestra returns to the festival for an afternoon of memorable symphonic masterworks featuring internationally renowned violinist Midori, and Hunter Bockes, first-prize winner of the 2016 Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists.
Tickets: $35 Adult, $31.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off), $25 Student and Child
Info
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608 View Map
