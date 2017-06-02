Craft Demonstration: Surface Design on Clay with Julie Calhoun-Roepnack

Asheville studio potter Julie Calhoun-Roepnack will be at Gallery of the Mountains in Asheville from 1 – 5pm on Friday, June 2nd demonstrating surface design on clay using handmade stamps, sgraffito and carving tools. Watch Julie create various textures for her nature-inspired subjects that she illustrates on her signature line of pottery, the Blue Ridge Collection. Several mugs, bowls and vases will be on display and available for sale.

Paying homage to the Arts and Crafts movement of the early 20th Century, Julie has designed a distinctive high-fire, lead-free, fully functional pottery collection inspired by the beauty and flora of Western North Carolina. Tall pines, stumpy shrubbery, rolling landscape and open sky are all individually hand-carved to create a balanced and soothing nature-scape on each piece; an image that is both familiar and indicative of the stunning scenery and terrain of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina.