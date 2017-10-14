33rd annual Carnegie Hall’s Taste of Our Towns

Join thousands of residents and visitors from across the region as they gather on the streets of historic downtown Lewisburg to sample delicacies from local restaurants, civic clubs and organizations. Yearly favorites include The General Lewis Inn’s pecan pie and Wolf Creek Gallery’s crab cakes. Don’t miss The Greenbrier’s wide array of gourmet treats from their exclusive restaurants. Children’s activities are also on hand at this great event.

T.O.O.T. lasts from 11am to 3pm. Live music will be featured on three stages and theatrical performances throughout the day. For the kids there will be bouncy houses, fall festival games, pumpkin painting, street theatre and a climbing wall.

Remember Cash is NOT accepted at TOOT so get your tokens early!

Please note: While we love our companion animals, due to food safety regulations animals are NOT permitted on festival grounds. Thank you for your cooperation.