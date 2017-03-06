Appalachian Trail Days

Town of Damascus Town of Damascus, Virginia

Trail Days is a festival held each year in May in the Appalachian Mountain town of Damascus, VA. Trail Days celebrates the Appalachian Trail and the hikers, former hikers and aspiring hikers that converge there each year. Music, childrens' games, an unusual parade, a hikers' talent show, people-watching, bike rides, hikes, lots of food, and other family-friendly events make this one of the most popular small-town events in Virginia.

Town of Damascus, Virginia

