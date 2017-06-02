After Hours Concert Series

to Google Calendar - After Hours Concert Series - 2017-06-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Hours Concert Series - 2017-06-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Hours Concert Series - 2017-06-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - After Hours Concert Series - 2017-06-02 17:30:00

Wither's Park 400 North 4th Street, Town of Wytheville, Virginia 24382

The first Friday evening of the summer months (June, July, August), the Town of Wytheville presents the After Hours Concert Series, featuring popular beach music, dancing, and food vendors in Withers Park. Gates open at 5:30 PM, show starts at 6:30 PM.  In case of rain and/or severe weather, event will be held at the Wytheville Meeting Center.  Advanced tickets are $5.00; Tickets at Gate are $7.00; Fourth of July event is free admission.

Info

Wither's Park 400 North 4th Street, Town of Wytheville, Virginia 24382

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

276-223-3378

