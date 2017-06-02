The first Friday evening of the summer months (June, July, August), the Town of Wytheville presents the After Hours Concert Series, featuring popular beach music, dancing, and food vendors in Withers Park. Gates open at 5:30 PM, show starts at 6:30 PM. In case of rain and/or severe weather, event will be held at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Advanced tickets are $5.00; Tickets at Gate are $7.00; Fourth of July event is free admission.