55th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival

We want to welcome you to the 55th, 2017 Kentucky Apple Festival, located in downtown Paintsville, Kentucky. If you have never been to an Apple Festival in Paintsville and Johnson County Kentucky before, then you are in for a treat.

The first thing that most people will tell you about the Apple Festival when you ask them is all of the food that is available for you to try. You absolutely cannot come to the Apple Festival without eating a Tiger Ear, or a Fried Apple Pie. But you don’t have to stop there, with dozens of food booths all conveniently located in the downtown area, you can try one of everything.

The next thing that people will tell you about are the crafts. Crafters’ come from all over the United States to sell their hand made crafts here at the Apple Festival. So come and join us won’t you, bring the kids and we guarantee that you will find something for everyone, and we know that you and your family will have a great time at the Kentucky Apple Festival.