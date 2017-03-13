42nd Annual 4th of July Powwow

Acquoni Expo Center 1501 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee County, North Carolina

This event features fireworks of another kind, which means a three-day explosion of authentic Indian music, dancing, food, and festivities. Dance competitions kick off the excitement with over $60,000 in prize money. Spectators travel cross-country to see a powwow as spectacular as this. So come join us as the ground erupts in a sea of twirling color at the height of our tourist season. This action-packed weekend includes colorful regalia, jaw-dropping dances, and music made to move you. Experience authentic tribal foods, browse traditional Indian crafts, and get an insider’s look at a rich, ancient culture. Cost is $12 daily or just $10 when you bring and donate three cans of food. Please note that this event is cash only. -

Acquoni Expo Center 1501 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee County, North Carolina

800.438.6492

