38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716

One of the nation’s largest, most authentic music and folk festivals, the 38th anniversary of Homecoming will feature dozens of acclaimed musicians performing all-day on four outdoor stages, as well as evening performances by headlining artists. Tour the Museum’s 65-acre farm and village, observe old-time mountain demonstrations, and browse the offerings of heritage artisans and crafters. We're so excited to announce that this year's Homecoming will include a Family Day and an evening concert series featuring The SteelDrivers on October 6, and Lee Ann Womack & Earls of Leicester on October 7.

We'll continue to offer 3 fun-filled days of music, demonstrations, and heritage arts. Dozens of musicians are slated to perform; the full music line-up will be announced on March 1st.

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716

865-494-7680

