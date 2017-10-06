38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming

One of the nation’s largest, most authentic music and folk festivals, the 38th anniversary of Homecoming will feature dozens of acclaimed musicians performing all-day on four outdoor stages, as well as evening performances by headlining artists. Tour the Museum’s 65-acre farm and village, observe old-time mountain demonstrations, and browse the offerings of heritage artisans and crafters. We're so excited to announce that this year's Homecoming will include a Family Day and an evening concert series featuring The SteelDrivers on October 6, and Lee Ann Womack & Earls of Leicester on October 7.

We'll continue to offer 3 fun-filled days of music, demonstrations, and heritage arts. Dozens of musicians are slated to perform; the full music line-up will be announced on March 1st.