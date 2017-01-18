28th Annual Trout Helen Tournament

Fish the famous Chattahoochee River for your chance to catch tagged fish worth up to $500 in cash prizes!

Register at the Festhalle (1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen, Ga.) on Friday, March 24, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., or on Saturday, March 25, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20, and open to all ages. Entry fee includes two raffle tickets for prizes along with a tournament t-shirt while supplies last.

Georgia fishing license and trout stamp required. All Georgia state fishing rules and regulations apply. Rules on lures and bait used during the tournament are the Department of Natural Resources rules of fishing in the Chattahoochee River in Helen.

Prize awards and raffle drawings will be held at 4 p.m. You must be present with your tagged fish to receive your award. Prize money subject to change.