20th Annual Black Mountain Old Depot Art by the Tracks

Please join us for the 20th year of Old Depot's Art Show in downtown Black Mountain, NC on Sutton. Ave. This year we will host two art shows: one in late spring on Mother's Day Weekend, and the other in the fall at the end of October in the middle of leaf season. We will be highlighting extraordinary art and craft from throughout the region in this renowned juried art show.

From the 1930's to the mid 1950's the town was home for Black Mountain College, which still claims alumni of worldwide renown in the arts. More and more, the town is becoming a center for arts and crafts, antiques and furniture, which attracts tourists from throughout the nation for its unique offerings.

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains just 15 miles east of Asheville, Black Mountain has long been a rich and varied arts and crafts community.

The Old Depot Association uses all money earned from this show towards heritage art grants for schools within the Swannanoa Valley!