Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 2/24/17

× 1 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "The Blue Hour"Big Ditch Lake Wildlife Management Area, Webster County, West Virginia × 2 of 10 Expand Jeff Burcher Photography Fire on the MountainA fiery, red sunset on the cliffs at Beauty Mountain in West Virginia's New River Gorge. As always, please feel free to share and if you haven't already done so, give my page a "Like" and don't forget to click on the Get Notifications option to ensure my posts will appear on your newsfeed. Thanks for looking! × 3 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography There is just something about a fence along the Blue Ridge Parkway. I shot this one near Raven Rock, and was so happy with the way that the clouds worked out for me. I call this one "Good Day Sunshine". My Facebook page is Greg Kiser Photography.www.gkiserphotography.com × 4 of 10 Expand Richard Hill Sunrise at Grayson Highland State Park × 5 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos This past weekend myself and good friend Chris Morris took a three day weekend running around the McCreary, Whitley and Laural Counties of the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky. Our first stop of the trip was along a creek that is a stones throw away from the Tennessee and Kentucky border. Named Rock Creek, the remote forest road that follows it is a gorgeous stretch as it meanders along and above the creek through a hemlock forest. Our goal was to find three falls that Chris found out about on a kayaking website, and for the most part the falls were an easy roadside find, at least two of them were, the third completely eluded us. Named El Classico Falls by the kayakers, this 5 foot or so tall cascade paints a beautiful scene looking upstream, and to be honest I really love the boulder against the sandstone shelf in the creek. Kentucky at it's best for sure.High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please, feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.Want to learn more about Kentucky waterfalls? Go towww.kywaterfalls.com and check it out!© 2017 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for stopping by and having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged. Please do not download or use this image for personal use in any way with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 6 of 10 Expand Shutterbatte Photography Greenwood VA. One of my favorite spots along I64; I remember seeing this view, and that little church, almost 20 years ago and falling in love with it. #AlbemarleCountyVA #VisitVA × 7 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Morning Twilight & Stars Overlooking Gatlinburg from the Morton Overlook..It was a beautiful starry morning in the Smoky Mountains and while I was photographing from the overlook the mountains and stars in the Gatlinburg direction I captured a car driving down the mountain on US-441 heading towards Gatlinburg. I thought it was a cool image to share...The Morton Overlook on US-441 is about 3/4 of a mile before you get to Newfound Gap and the turn off road heading towards Clingmans DomeThis image was taken at the Morton Overlook, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 8 of 10 Expand Angie Jenkins Sunset from the Blue Ridge Parkway × 9 of 10 Expand Mary-Jo Bennett M.J. Bennett Photography. Fiery sunrise and fog in the trees. I captured this photo from my back door in Hedgesville, West Virginia. × 10 of 10 Expand Tony Z Photo Perfect place to go for a walk. Stiles Falls, Montgomery County, VA Prev Next

