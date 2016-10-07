Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/7/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

Charles Hardin Rough Ridge Sunrise 10-2-16

Golder Photography Second Falls dressed in early Autumn foliageGraveyard Fields, Blue Ridge ParkwayNorth CarolinaPhoto taken: 10/3/16

Jason Rinehart Milky way was just stunning over Southwest VA, a great end to a all ready amazing night.... Apple orchard Mt, Botetourt county Virginia, Blue Ridge Parkway....

Joey Farley New River in Hinton WV today. 10/4/16

Jon Phillips A Beautiful Sunburst Sunset overlooking the Cataloochee Valley..I took my mom on a day long road trip down to the Cataloochee Valley. We watched and listened to the elk bugle and chase their cows around all day and as we were leaving we were treated with this beautiful scene of the evenings sunset from the upper lookout.This is always a beautiful place to watch the sunset over the Cataloochee Valley.Photo shot in the Cataloochee Valley - Cataloochee, North Carolina.For more of our work check out and like our photo page at https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotosLikes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own.

Jon Publik View from Beacon Heights on Sunday morning. What an amazing place. Located at milepost 305.2 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Larry Deane Yesterday on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Waynesville NC.

Passmore Outdoor Photography Smoky Mountain waterfall during Autumn.

Reflection in a Pool Blackwater and FireThe morning sun lights both the sky and Blackwater River on fire with orange and red hues, while the trees begin to show their autumn colors. West Virginia. — at Blackwater Falls State Park.

Susan Murphy Watching the sunset in Boone, NC tonight.

