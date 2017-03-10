Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 3/10/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Price Lake Sunset, Blue Ridge Parkway × 2 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool Beauty Mountain Laid BareThe trees yield to winter, allowing the craggy rim and the evergreens of the New River Gorge in West Virginia to steal the focus as the setting sun highlights every pore and pine on Beauty Mountain. Fayette County. × 3 of 10 Expand Beverly Heritage Center Step back in time at the Beverly Heritage Center. Learn about the Staunton-Parkersburg Turnpike, First Campaign of the Civil War, and 19th century town life. Explore the Beverly Historic District and discover 250 years of architecture and history. Visit our one-of-a-kind shops and resturants. Experience centuries of history in historic Beverly. Small town. . . big history! × 4 of 10 Expand Berkeley Springs, WV The healing waters are available 24/7 in every season in Berkeley Springs State Park in the heart of Berkeley Springs. × 5 of 10 Expand M & C Photo's "Germany Valley Overlook"Taken in Pendleton County, West Virginia, a famous spot to take in the gorgeous Appalachian Mountains.Photo by M&C Photo's × 6 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "In the Gorge"Grandview, New River Gorge National River~ West Virginia ~ × 7 of 10 Expand Richard Hill Sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway × 8 of 10 Expand J&G Photos The Barn, Stars & Stripes and the Quarter Moon...As I was headed to Cades Cove at 4am Saturday morning I past this red barn that had a spotlight shining highlighting it and the proudly displayed painted American Flag (Stars & Stripes). I thought that it would make a great photo opportunity on my way back home with a bonus of getting the Quarter moon over it. This is the image that I had in my mind in getting but the moon was still to high and I didn't want to wait another hour or so for it to get low enough to get the shot that I wanted so I used the double exposure feature in my Canon 7D Mark II. I shot the moon with our canon 400mm zoom lens to get the size and detail and then shot the barn with the flag with our Tokina 2.8 11-16mm wide angle lens and then combined the 2 images in the camera together to get this image..This image was taken along Hwy 107 in Washington County, TennesseeFor all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 9 of 10 Expand Susan Murphy Sun setting on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Price Park × 10 of 10 Expand Vickie Brock One of the views at so many of the overlooks on the Blue Ridge Parkway ''For Purple Mountains Majesty'' Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

