Seeing Southern: A Total Eclipse of the Sun

× 1 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern The solar diamond shortly after totality. × 2 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern The little town of McCaysville, Georgia, was directly in the path of totality. Visitors didn't miss the opportunity to stand in two states at one time, on the line of Georgia and Tennessee. × 3 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Families with young children use this experience as a teaching tool. × 4 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Prime boxes turn into the perfect solar viewing tool. × 5 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Greg Chism of Lincoln, Alabama, traveled with his family to view his first eclipse. × 6 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern As an amateur astronomer, Chism shares his telescope and knowledge of astronomy with everyone. You couldn't pass by without asking questions. × 7 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Birmingham photographer Mark Peavy gets a close-up look at the sun prior to the beginning of the eclipse. × 8 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern As photographers, it took months of research and planning to get the shot set-up. × 9 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Solar glasses are required during the partial eclipse if you want to catch a glimpse of the sun and moon as they intersect. × 10 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Once the partial eclipse begins, glasses come on. Once totality was reached, it was safe to view without protection. × 11 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern Shortly before totality, the skies grow dark and the temperature drops. × 12 of 12 Expand Seeing Southern The moment of totality when darkness takes over and the crickets provide the soundtrack. Prev Next

It’s one of those things you’ve always heard about but never really given it much thought.

A total solar eclipse, the first one to crisscross the United States in over 100 years. And part of the Blue Ridge Mountains is in the path of totality.

It was time to do some thinking and planning.

Chances are, this would be our only opportunity to view this spectacular event and so we did what millions in the United States did, we planned our getaway.

So planning we did, almost six months in advance, ordering camera equipment, booking lodging, researching the event, all for two minutes of total darkness in the middle of the day. Our destination, Fields of the Wood in Murphy, North Carolina.

Now that it is over, I can say that the anticipation was nothing compared to the drama of the moment. As excited as we were and as ready as we were, we knew absolutely nothing about what to expect. Those celestial beings did not disappoint. From crowd gasps to utter silence, it was as if the darkness enveloped each person to cloak them in the magnitude of the moment.

Follow this link to experience this remarkable event in Murphy, North Carolina.

