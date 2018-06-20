West Virginia: Dolly Sods Gets Bigger

× Expand Anthony Heflin aheflin - stock.adobe.com Scenic sunrise, Dolly Sods, West Virginia

Almost 1,200 acres of the unique landscape of the Dolly Sods and Canaan Valley region have been purchased by The Nature Conservancy. The tract borders the conservancy’s Bear Rocks Preserve, known for its cool climate, windswept forests and biological diversity. The acquisition will double the preserve’s area and expand hiking and wildlife viewing opportunities. “The Allegheny Front property is a biologically important gem and plays an immense role in West Virginia’s ability to support and promote tourism, provide drinking water and clean air to the eastern United States and stand as a resilient stronghold for people and wildlife,” said the group’s state director, Thomas Minney. nature.org/westvirginia