Sneak Peek: "Waterfalls of the Blue Ridge" 8 Treks in Virginia & North Carolina

by

East Tennessee’s Johnny Molloy has been writing about the Southern Appalachians (and beyond) for more than 30 years. We’re pleased to present a few easy walks-to-falls from his new book on waterfalls.

Pick an outdoor area in the Southern Mountains and Johnny Molloy has been there, done that and written the guidebook about it.

Molloy is the author of some 75 books on hiking, camping, paddling and the outdoors in general. His ties to East Tennessee include a deep fandom for University of Tennessee sports and his marriage to the former Keri Anne Sherwood of Johnson City.

“Waterfalls of the Blue Ridge: A Guide to the Natural Wonders of the Blue Ridge Mountains, 5th Edition” outlines 108 walks to some 140 waterfalls in Virginia and North Carolina.

Each falls presentation provides directions including GPS, along with a detailed description of the walk to the falls. The samples we present here are based on the criteria of being a loop or balloon hike, and being of either easy or moderate in difficulty and length. Captions here are based on information excerpted from Molloy’s text.

The book (Menasha Ridge Press; April 2021; $18.95) is at bookstores, Amazon and other outlets. For more information on the author: johnnymolloy.com

