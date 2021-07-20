Sneak Peek: "Waterfalls of the Blue Ridge" 8 Treks in Virginia & North Carolina

East Tennessee’s Johnny Molloy has been writing about the Southern Appalachians (and beyond) for more than 30 years. We’re pleased to present a few easy walks-to-falls from his new book on waterfalls.

× Expand Johnny Molloy

Pick an outdoor area in the Southern Mountains and Johnny Molloy has been there, done that and written the guidebook about it.

Molloy is the author of some 75 books on hiking, camping, paddling and the outdoors in general. His ties to East Tennessee include a deep fandom for University of Tennessee sports and his marriage to the former Keri Anne Sherwood of Johnson City.

“Waterfalls of the Blue Ridge: A Guide to the Natural Wonders of the Blue Ridge Mountains, 5th Edition” outlines 108 walks to some 140 waterfalls in Virginia and North Carolina.

Each falls presentation provides directions including GPS, along with a detailed description of the walk to the falls. The samples we present here are based on the criteria of being a loop or balloon hike, and being of either easy or moderate in difficulty and length. Captions here are based on information excerpted from Molloy’s text.

The book (Menasha Ridge Press; April 2021; $18.95) is at bookstores, Amazon and other outlets. For more information on the author: johnnymolloy.com

North Carolina Falls

× Expand Johnny Molloy High Shoals Falls and Upper Falls. (2.7-mile loop, moderate). These two falls form a spectacular geologic feature in South Mountains State Park, in Burke County. GPS: 35.602805, -81.627909

× Expand Johnny Molloy Cascades (0.8-mile loop, easy). This 240-foot falls is at E.B. Jeffress Park at Milepost 272.5 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the trail offers displays on the flora of the walk. GPS TRAILHEAD COORDINATES 36.249983, -81.456850

× Expand Johnny Molloy Waterfalls of Deep Creek. (2.4-mile loop, easy-moderate). This series of three falls (Tom Branch Falls above) is in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the winter and spring seasons offer the best flows and best solitude. GPS: 35.464228, -83.434548

× Expand Johnny Molloy Crabtree Falls. (2.7-mile loop, moderate). This popular spot is at Milepost 338.9 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, where the 70-foot falls draws viewers to the extent that early morning is recommended for visit time. GPS: 35.812541, -82.143360

Virginia Falls

× Expand Johnny Molloy Dark Hollow Falls and Rose River Falls. (4.0-mile loop, moderate). This Shenandoah National Park walk includes “numerous cascades along what is arguably the prettiest steam in the park,” Hogcamp Branch. GPS TRAILHEAD COORDINATES: 38.533567, -78.420783

× Expand Johnny Molloy Fallingwater Cascades. (1.5-mile loop, moderate). This walk is easy and short enough for children and older walkers, and its trailhead is just north of Peaks of Otter, at Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 83.5. GPS: 37.472900, -79.580350

× Expand Johnny Molloy Falls of Cabin Creek. (1.9-mile loop, moderate). These two Grayson Highland State Park falls, near Massie Gap, are among the highest-elevation falls in the state, at above 4,000 feet. GPS: 36.633868, -81.509865

× Expand Johnny Molloy Falls of Falls Ridge Preserve. (0.9-mile balloon, easy). “These falls are the most peculiar in the Old Dominion,” the entry begins. Here, calcium carbonate deposits—travertine—create the rounded stairsteps of the falls. GPS: 37.193111, -80.321417

The story above first appeared in our July/August 2021 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!