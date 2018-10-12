Undiscovered Falls of Virginia and West Virginia

Randall Sanger Waterfalls of Virginia & West Virginia

A new book presents great photos and visitation info for hundreds of falls. We present sneak peeks of a few of the lesser-known. Photography By Randall Sanger

The book Waterfalls of Virginia & West Virginia, by Randall Sanger, is just out in its second edition from Adventure Publications. The 272-page book is lush with beautiful color photos of 174 falls, and also chock-full of complete information on visiting and appreciating each falls.

We’re lucky enough to be able to present a few sample photos from the book. And yes, while it does feature the two states’ favorites—Crabtree and Cascades, Blackwater and Sandstone—our sampling is of a few lesser-known but equally stunning falls.

The book is $14.95. For more information: adventurepublications.net.

× Expand Randall Sanger Dunloup Creek Falls, near Glen Jean, West Virginia. This consistent falls is viewable from a pullout along County Road 25, and there are other viewpoints if you explore the stream.

× Expand Randall Sanger Devil’s Bathtub, near Fort Blackmore, Virginia. The 4-mile round-trip walk takes you to a spot where Devil’s Fork sometimes has too much water for the “bathtub“ effect.

× Expand Randall Sanger Elakala Falls #1, near Davis, West Virginia. The falls is an easy walk from the lodge at Blackwater Falls State Park, and often offers the swirl effect in the photo.

× Expand Randall Sanger Upper Cascades, near Pembroke, Virginia. This is a true bonus falls, as it is only half a mile beyond the famous Cascades, which is a pleasant 2-mile walk in.

