Undiscovered Falls of Virginia and West Virginia

by

A new book presents great photos and visitation info for hundreds of falls. We present sneak peeks of a few of the lesser-known.  Photography By Randall Sanger 

The book Waterfalls of Virginia & West Virginia, by Randall Sanger, is just out in its second edition from Adventure Publications. The 272-page book is lush with beautiful color photos of 174 falls, and also chock-full of complete information on visiting and appreciating each falls.

We’re lucky enough to be able to present a few sample photos from the book. And yes, while it does feature the two states’ favorites—Crabtree and Cascades, Blackwater and Sandstone—our sampling is of a few lesser-known but equally stunning falls.

The book is $14.95. For more information: adventurepublications.net.

. . . END OF PREVIEW

The story above is a preview from our Nov./Dec. 2018 issue. For the rest of the story, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.