Undiscovered Falls of Virginia and West Virginia

Randall Sanger
Waterfalls of Virginia & West Virginia
A new book presents great photos and visitation info for hundreds of falls. We present sneak peeks of a few of the lesser-known. Photography By Randall Sanger
The book Waterfalls of Virginia & West Virginia, by Randall Sanger, is just out in its second edition from Adventure Publications. The 272-page book is lush with beautiful color photos of 174 falls, and also chock-full of complete information on visiting and appreciating each falls.
We’re lucky enough to be able to present a few sample photos from the book. And yes, while it does feature the two states’ favorites—Crabtree and Cascades, Blackwater and Sandstone—our sampling is of a few lesser-known but equally stunning falls.
The book is $14.95. For more information: adventurepublications.net.
Randall Sanger
Dunloup Creek Falls, near Glen Jean, West Virginia. This consistent falls is viewable from a pullout along County Road 25, and there are other viewpoints if you explore the stream.
Randall Sanger
Devil’s Bathtub, near Fort Blackmore, Virginia. The 4-mile round-trip walk takes you to a spot where Devil’s Fork sometimes has too much water for the “bathtub“ effect.
Randall Sanger
Elakala Falls #1, near Davis, West Virginia. The falls is an easy walk from the lodge at Blackwater Falls State Park, and often offers the swirl effect in the photo.
Randall Sanger
Upper Cascades, near Pembroke, Virginia. This is a true bonus falls, as it is only half a mile beyond the famous Cascades, which is a pleasant 2-mile walk in.
. . . END OF PREVIEW
The story above is a preview from our Nov./Dec. 2018 issue. For the rest of the story, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.