Two Seasons in One: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers have been out and about catching winter sneaking into the end of fall.
Dawnfire Photo
Richland balsam overlook on the blue ridge parkway in North Carolina (milepost 431). From the photographer: “the forecast was calling for some low clouds, precipitation and cold temperatures overnight, so I knew there was an opportunity to possibly catch two seasons in one photo the next morning. I had to drive to the highest point on the blue ridge parkway to find frost, but it was well worth the effort.”
Tom Moors
Along the art Loeb Trail below black balsam knob in North Carolina. From the photographer: “a fresh dusting of snow and golden light filter through the Fraser ‘balsam’ firs.”
Jack Looney
A frost-covered branch spotted during a hike along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Nelson County, Virginia, the morning after a hard freeze.
Jay Michaud
In the quiet of the Cataloochee valley on an early October morning, a bull elk lingered in the frosted grass where the smokies meet the blue ridge. From the photographer: “I waited in stillness as he rose his head from his bed, a fleeting glimpse of wild majesty in western North Carolina.”
Jay Huron
Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, Tennessee. From the photographer: “we had an early dusting of snow during nearly peak fall color time and I was rewarded with this view across the lake.”
Bill Lea
In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the dark water of middle prong little river slips over a small rock ledge against a background of remnant fall colors and a dusting of light snow. From the photographer: “the relatively rare coming together of fall and winter in one setting almost always makes for an interesting combination.”
