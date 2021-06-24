Keep the Motorhome Runnin': 12 Great RV Treks in the Mountains

Veteran RVers and first-timers alike are in luck in the Blue Ridge region, where the combination of mountain beauty and easy access makes for a perfect trip.

× Expand Steve Padgett Among the first decisions for would-be RVers is whether to tow it or drive it. Airstreamers are passionate about what they tow.

Whether your RV-journey goals are natural wonders, outdoor play, stunning scenery or just a beautiful spot to relax, the Southern Appalachians are full of welcoming and accommodating spots.

New River Gorge National Park Campgrounds (Glen Jean, West Virginia)

Choose from seven different RV campground locations throughout one of the country’s newest national parks. This beautifully rugged location is a rock climbing and whitewater rafting destination. Hiking trails of various difficulty levels traverse this primeval forest gorge. Also, learn about the oft-forgotten human history and contributions of black coal miners, railroad employees and leaders via the African American Heritage Tour (self-guided). All campsites have easy river access and are free and primitive—no hookups and limited restroom facilities. Year-round. nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/camping.htm

Fancy Gap/Blue Ridge Parkway KOA (Fancy Gap, Virginia)

Stay just 100 yards off the BRP at this mountaintop destination, and visit the hometown of Andy Griffith just 14 miles down the road. Mount Airy is a modern-day Mayberry with familiar place names from the famous TV show, tours in vintage squad cars, historic homes, eateries with home cooking, festivals and a memorabilia-packed museum. Camp at one of the 65 pet-friendly full hookup sites with 30- and 50-amp and WiFi; swim and fish; hike the pristine New River State Park trails; and have BBQ delivered to your site. Mar 1–Nov 15. koa.com/campgrounds/fancy-ga

Lake Ridge RV Resort (Hillsville, Virginia)

Brenda Kay and Crist Byler One of the lures of a motorhome RV is the convenience of everything being contained in the vehicle.

Discover a wide range of fun for the whole family at this full-service facility. Splash away the summer heat in the swimming pool or plunge down one of the two 400-foot waterslides. Catch-and-release at the 4-acre lake; go on a hayride; play mini golf; make crafts or play games in the rec area; or join in a themed weekend activity. Choose from multiple amenity sites, 30- and 50-amp, concrete patios, and fire rings with the option to stock-up at the camp store, refill propane and get some laundry done. Year-round. lakeridgerv.com

Wild Woody’s Campground & Antiques (Laurel Springs, North Carolina)

Prepare for an adventure at this family-owned destination with uniquely decorated vintage (rental) campers, thousands of antiques and collectibles, and the opportunity to experience true Southern hospitality. And, you’ll want to snap lots of photos! Located by a trout-stocked river, generations of proprietors and campers have called this the ‘funnest’ and friendliest spot to live and visit. Available campsites are “freestyle” and primitive (“shower house” on the property) accommodating small to medium RVs. Grab a bite and enjoy the live music at nearby Freeborne’s Restaurant. May 1–Nov 1. youtube.com/watch?v=aRAO5lBCQ4o

Mama Gertie’s Hideaway Campground (Swannanoa, North Carolina)

Gaze across the Blue Ridge right out your RV windows from the mountaintop campsites. Located just two miles from I-40 and 15 miles from Asheville, this destination offers wilderness and access to urban and cultural amenities in one locale. Terrace-stepped sites create a sense of privacy, and the facilities are clean and well-managed. There are 37 sites open to a variety of RV types, full hookups, 30- and 50-amp, bath houses, picnic tables and pets are allowed. Apr 1 – Oct 31. mamagerties.com

Table Rock State Park (Pickens, South Crolina)

Set up the RV and get out the hiking boots to explore this 3,083-acre park at the southern edge of the Blue Ridge. Its namesake, a 3,124-foot mountain, can be reached via the Table Rock Summit Trail—a strenuous 3.5-mile journey with an elevation change of 2,000 feet from start to finish. The views are worth it! For a more leisurely stroll to see waterfalls, try the 1.9-mile Carrick Creek Nature Trail. You can also access the historic 80-mile Foothills Trail and the Palmetto Trail here. For a side trip, visit the gigantic flea market in nearby Pickens. At the campground are 94 sites with electric, water and 30-amp hookups available. Year-round. southcarolinaparks.com/table-rock

Doll Mountain Campground (Ellijay, Georgia)

Paddle, motor, sail, swim and fish from this campground located on the peninsula of the 3,200-acre Carters Lake. The 60+ miles of undeveloped shorelines offer scenic views of the Blue Ridge foothills. All 68 campsites are dispersed in a nicely wooded landscape, creating a sense of privacy. Access the water from any of the six boat ramps to fish for crappie, walleye and five species of bass. There are water, sewer and 30- and 50-amp hookups, and it is pet friendly and ADA accessible. Year-round. thedyrt.com/camping/georgia/doll-mt-campground

Vogel State Park (Blairsville, Georgia)

Georgia State Parks Georgia’s Vogel State Park offers woods, waters and 17 miles of hiking trails as part of its lures to RVers.

Choose autumn for an ideal visit to Georgia’s second oldest state park in the midst of the Chattahoochee National Forest. You’ll see the very definition of fall colors painted across the rolling hills of the southern Blue Ridge. Set on a 22-acre lake, this 233-acre park was built in 1931 under the Civilian Conservation Corps program of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. Learn the history at the onsite museum; hike 17 miles of trails; and paddle, swim and fish the lake during a stay at one of the 90 campsites with full hookups, 30- and 50-amp, picnic tables and fire rings. Year-round. gastateparks.org/Vogel

Elkmont Campground/Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Gatlinburg, Tennessee)

Stay deep inside the park next to the “Elkmont Ghost Town.” With a history as a logging camp that evolved into a resort town in the early 1900s, 19 preserved buildings of this bygone era remain. Tours are available, and there’s even a troll bridge! The campground has 220 sites amidst the forest with the Little River and Jakes Creek running through it. Reservations far in advance are advised due to its popularity. No electric, water or sewer hookups (excepting the nine ADA sites with 5-amp service only). Apr 2 – Nov 28. nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/ | elkmont-campground.htm

Mammoth Cave National Park Campground (Brownsville, Kentucky)

Plan an extended stay at this UNESCO World Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve that also has the longest known cave system in the world. Discover a vast diversity of flora (1,300 flowering species) and fauna above ground (and 80 miles of hiking trails), and walk amongst ancient Earth history underground. Stalactites, stalagmites, caverns and tight squeezes, tunnels, sparkling walls of gypsum and a lucky glimpse of some of the 130 wildlife species await. Select from 111 sites (only two with electric and water hookups) based on your RV length. Mar 1-Nov 30. nps.gov/maca/planyourvisit/ | macacampground.htm

× Expand Steve Padgett One of the joys of RVing is getting to know other aficionados and traveling together in the beautiful scenery of the Blue Ridge region.

Springwood RV Park & City Scape Winery (Greenville County, South Carolina)

Plan a daily, weekly or monthly visit at this park conveniently located near one of the state’s top-rated winemakers. Enjoy handcrafted wines and locally sourced (seasonal) cheeses, tours, purchase supplies, take a wine making class or create a custom label for your next event at the scenic vineyards beside the Reedy River. The RV park has extra large and “nature-facing” sites; private showers; WiFi; laundry; and welcomes pets. Year-round. springwoodrvpark.com | cityscapewinery.com

Smokey Valley Farm (Olive Hill, Kentucky)

Searching for the perfect place to RV travel with your horses? You’ve found it! At the largest working horse farm in the eastern part of the state, take a horseback ride to Carter Caves State Park or enjoy the farm setting via a horse drawn carriage ride. The owners (seventh-generation Kentuckians) are happy to share their love of the finest gaited working breed in the world—The Smokey Valley Horse. In addition to full hookups, this destination has a massive barn with 30 stalls and indoor riding pen along with an outside ring, automatic walker and wash bays. Year-round. smokeyvalleyfarm.com

Rent or Buy?

The decision to join the RV life begins with two questions: 1) How much will the RV be used? 2) How will it be used?

The first answer can help frame financial decisions. The latter answer is determined by what you like to do while traveling. This will reveal what types of campgrounds are on your radar—urban settings, parks, boondocking or dry camping (loosely meaning with no amenities), and/or resorts. It can also help clarify which RV options best suit your needs, such as floorplans, convertible sleeping spaces, solar panels, awnings and basic size.

Once you’ve given these some thought, consider the pros and cons of renting versus buying.

RENT

Pros

• Perfect opportunity to ‘sample’ different types of RVs and find a match for your needs. Numbers show that 35 million people rent RVs each year aided by sites such as Outdoorsy, RV Share, Cruise America and others.

• Hands-on practice before you purchase—driving, setup, electric/water/power systems, etc.—particularly if you’re new to RVing.

• Simply rent at your destinations rather than towing or driving (particularly convenient for trips far from home).

• No associated costs of purchase, specifically insurance, maintenance and storage or long-term financial commitment.

Cons

• If you rent a stationary RV, there’s no option to practice.

• Motorhome rentals often have multiple associated charges that can add up quickly: per day costs, mileage limitations, additional driver and insurance fees, one-way penalties, prep fees (linens, dishes and so forth) and others.

• Pets are generally not allowed in rental RVs.

BUY

Pros

• You have your own traveling bungalow, packed with your belongings, ready to go whenever and wherever you like.

• Upkeep and small maintenance are not problematic if you have some skills or are willing to learn a few. Good information is available online.

• Buying a certified pre-owned RV from a reputable dealer can keep initial costs low.

• There are options to rent your RV to other campers when it’s not in use.

Cons

• Sticker shock for new purchases can include up to 40% depreciation in the first two years.

• If you can’t park your RV at home, you’ll have to pay for storage.

• Various components will need fixing with “age” and use including landing gear, heat and air, refrigerator and stove and others.

RVing: How to Get Started

First time RVer? Or just thinking about it? Here are five steps to get you started.

1. Choose the right RV for you. Take time to rent, travel and/or stay in different types of RVs. There are basically two choices: RVs you drive and RVs you tow. Motorhomes, engine included, are grouped into three categories—A, B and C—based on size and amenities. The towables are also grouped into three basic types—travel trailers, pop-ups and campers that fit onto your truck.

2. Shop, shop and shop some more. If you’ve opted for ownership, there are often vast price point differences for the exact model you want. Visit local brick-and-mortar dealerships, and also shop reputable online sites.

3. Do some homework on the details. Will you need a special driver’s license for a motorhome? Can you store it at home, or will it need to stay in a rental facility when not in use? What are the registration requirements in your state? What type of insurance is needed, and what are the coverage options and costs?

4. Learn your rig. Know where to locate all vital systems—water, fuel and electrical. And, learn how to use them and do basic maintenance. Practice driving forward…and backward. Tape a note to the dashboard with two numbers on it—the height and length of the RV. You don’t want a memory lapse for the dimensions when there’s a bridge over the road ahead!

5. Plan the first trip. Pack, edit and re-pack; and check all your electrical, propane and plumbing systems, tires and engine(s). Learn what types of roads you might encounter—tight mountain roads, overhead clearances and weight limits, for example. (Hint: get a GPS app for RVs.) Expect to need extra travel time. Getting from A to B and setup take longer with RV travel. Get discounts and a ready-made community via a national RV club membership, and enjoy the adventure.

Voices of Experience

Courtesy Brenda and Crist Byler Two views of the Byler RV life. Top: Brenda prepares a meal. Lower: RV mirror provides a double view of fall foliage.

“We both love to travel ‘off the beaten path’,” says Brenda Kay Byler. Her husband, Crist, drove a truck for 25 years “so he has seen every interstate from the east to west coast, Canada to Mexico. So, we definitely wanted to avoid them. On our way to Florida a couple of years ago, we kept seeing ‘pull over here’ signs for RV stores.” And they did.

After looking at nearly everything on the lot, they decided on a 2003 Coachman Aurora motorhome.

“Pay the extra money and have an inspector look it over,” the couple says. They also recommend buying an oil-based air filter. “When it’s pouring rain, the other types absorb water and put you on the side of the road.”

Another tip involves the awning. “Don’t forget when you let it down. If you have dogs like we do and are trying to get them to act like they have sense and a few manners [as they burst out the door], you bang your head on the pole by the time you think to look up. Every. Time.”

Brenda Kay adds with a smile, “But don’t let that influence your purchase. I also trip over air molecules.”

The couple’s perspective:“RV life is much more private and (can be) more cost effective. We do what is referred to as ‘boondocking’ for free. We also highly recommend a self-contained RV. If you go for an extended time, stop at a campground once a week to fill up your water tank, dump your gray and black water, stay overnight and be on your way. The more money you save, the longer you get to travel!”

She concludes: “The best part [is that you get to] slow down. Breathe. Look at things. Enjoy life! Go as far as you want…or don’t. Set your own pace.”

