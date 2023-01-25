Photo Essay: The Beauty of the Cold Season

When the mountains turn cold and snowy, our contributing photographers pull on the boots and head out.
Dawnfire Photography
Location: Cedar Rock Falls in North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest. From the photographer: “The icicles decorate the rock to create a unique wintertime image.”
Christian Murillo
Frozen landscapes are relatively rare in Georgia, even here, on top of Brasstown Bald, the state’s tallest peak. From the photographer: “While access to these views in such conditions can be tricky, witnessing the Blue Ridge Mountains in the winter is a truly spectacular experience.”
Dawnfire Photography
Location: Round Bald, Roan Mountain, Tennessee/North Carolina border. From the photographer: “Magic always comes alive when visiting Roan Mountain, especially in the winter. Vegetation becomes covered in a layer of hoarfrost. Pair that with a misty sunrise and you end up with magical lighting conditions. It is brutally cold but always stunning!"
Steve Shaluta
Location: Glade Creek Grist Mill in Babcock State Park, West Virginia. From the photographer: “I photographed Glade Creek Grist Mill every year since 1985 until I retired to Florida in 2018. I’ve met photographers from all over the world even during the worst weather. This is one of the most iconic and most photographed locations in West Virginia, especially during fall color, but if you catch a good snowfall it can be just as beautiful. It can be difficult to get to during a heavy snowfall, but well worth it. It is a special place to me because of the great character and beauty of the location.”
Robert Stephens
A snowy evening embraces Clinch Valley Cabin at Boyd Mountain Log Cabins and Tree Farm near Waynesville, North Carolina. From the photographer: “Surrounded by picture-postcard views of the surrounding tree farm and the Great Smoky Mountains, these charming, fully restored cabins make for a perfect, cozy winter escape.”
Bill Lea
Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is an ideal destination when fog and below freezing temperatures are in the forecast. From the photographer: “The fog freezes on every little branchlet and blade of grass. Throw in some wispy fog and isolated trees and you have the making of some wonderful photo opportunities (plus there are fewer people in the winter).”
Pat and Chuck Blackley
Location: South of Route 250 near Waynesboro, Virginia. From the photographers: “We took advantage of an overnight December snowfall and hiked the closed Blue Ridge Parkway at dawn to an access point where this photo was captured. As we neared the southern entrance to the Humpback Rocks Farmstead, the sun began to burn through the clouds above Humpback Rocks, revealing the frozen landscape. Since we were the first people to arrive at this location, it was pristine. For cross country skiers, the parkway, which is usually unplowed here, is one of the region’s premier combinations of gentle terrain and spectacular scenery.”
