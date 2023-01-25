Photo Essay: The Beauty of the Cold Season

×

Location: Glade Creek Grist Mill in Babcock State Park, West Virginia. From the photographer: “I photographed Glade Creek Grist Mill every year since 1985 until I retired to Florida in 2018. I’ve met photographers from all over the world even during the worst weather. This is one of the most iconic and most photographed locations in West Virginia, especially during fall color, but if you catch a good snowfall it can be just as beautiful. It can be difficult to get to during a heavy snowfall, but well worth it. It is a special place to me because of the great character and beauty of the location.”