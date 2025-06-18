Summer Splash: A Photo Essay

Our Contributing Photographers Know Where To Get Wet
Pat and Chuck Blackley
Children cool off on a hot summer day by jumping into the fish ladder of the weir dam on the Doe River just downstream of the Elizabethton Covered Bridge in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Mike Koenig
American white water-lily (Nymphaea odorata) at Bass Lake near Blowing Rock, North Carolina. From the photographer: “This was just after a rainstorm, with water droplets clinging gently to its petals, amid lily pads.”
Ed Rehbein
Sandstone Falls in The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. From the photographer: “The falls’ 1,500-foot width is accessible by a boardwalk and bridges that span the two islands below the falls. If you like adventure, you can scramble off-trail to a point face-to-face with the falls.”
Dawnfire Photography
Little Bird Falls, North Carolina. From the photographer: “This scene was photographed after heavy rains, since the tiny watershed needs lots of volume to photograph well. This particular scene drew me in with its delicate moss-covered rocks, abundance of vegetation and the thick canopy overhead.”
Bill Lea
Along Chimney Tops Trail and West Prong Little Pigeon River in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee. From the photographer: “A young park visitor in a colorful outfit (a photographer’s dream) poses for her picture, as taken by both the photographer on the bridge and me.
Jay Huron
A relaxing evening paddling event on the glassy lake at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, Tennessee. From the photographer: “This was taken during an ‘Evening Paddle’ event, which is the only time you are allowed to bring a personal watercraft onto the lake. It’s a wonderful opportunity to see the lake and wildlife from a different perspective.”
Sallie Woodring
In early July, the Rosebay rhododendron are in full bloom at Price Lake on the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Sunrise adds a shimmer in the morning light.
Neil Jacobs
A visitor cools off in a section off Catawba Falls near Old Fort, North Carolina. Over 100 feet high, the waterfall is divided into three main sections and is accessible by an easy walk.
Ryan Rice
Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County, Virginia, along Devil’s Fork Creek. From the photographer: “Reaching this unique formation is a difficult hike involving 13 creek crossings but well worth the effort. There are several falls along the way.”
