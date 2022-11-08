Virginia and West Virginia Sky Looks: Star Observatories Supreme

The Southern Appalachians are home to two top-rated destinations to see and hear the cosmos.

× Expand Zach Stern | FLICK Leander McCormick Observatory in Charlottesville, Virginia, welcomes visitors on the first and third Fridays of the month.

The Big Dipper. The Little Dipper. Maybe Orion’s Belt. And, if you were really resolute, The Seven Sisters. For those of us who grew up outside the city lights, these were the constellations we could stand in the driveway and point to when we were kids. Today, observatories welcome the public to come and have a closer look.

Let’s go star gazing and listen to the sounds of the universe!

Leander McCormick Observatory: 600 McCormick Road, Charlottesville, Virginia. The McCormick family of Virginia took their place in history as the inventors of the mechanical grain harvester. While their work was on the ground, they also looked up into the skies. Inspired by a fascination with astronomy, Leander McCormick wanted to build a “world-class telescope” at the University of Virginia (UVA) in his home state. Due in large part to his donation, this dream became a reality on campus in 1885.

At the time, the 26-inch-wide instrument was the second largest in the world and propelled the study of observational astronomy forward. Some 10,000 stars were identified during this astrometric refractor’s service over the course of the next 100 years. Today, modern upgrades with a commitment to preserving history make this observatory a favorite place to star gaze.

Visitors are welcomed on the first and third Fridays of each month. Tours of the observatory and exhibits bring celestial science to life. Astronomers give presentations to the public and (the best part!) you can actually gaze into the night sky through the original telescope. Also available are adult enrichment (non-credit) classes for the amateur astronomers and a “Dark Skies, Bright Kids” program for elementary students.

As a bonus, plan a trip just 15 miles south to a second UVA facility, Fan Mountain Observatory. There are two special events per year when the public can view the skies away from the city lights.

astronomy.as.virginia.edu/research/observatories/mccormick

× Expand GBO/NUI/NSF A ribbon of ammonia—a tracer of star-forming gas—in the Orion Nebula as seen with the Greenbank Telescope.

Green Bank Observatory Science Center: 155 Observatory Road, Green Bank, West Virginia. High on a mountaintop in West Virginia the Milky Way swirls, comets and meteors dash across the sky and scientists are listening to the music of the universe. Multiple telescopes at this site, including the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope, investigate galaxies, study the sun, monitor pulsars and gather data on celestial objects that emit radio waves such as black holes, interstellar plasma and more.

For over six decades (and counting), groundbreaking scientific discoveries about the universe have been happening here. With an impressive number of “firsts” in the field of radio astronomy, the vision at Green Bank Observatory is commensurate with their topic of study—the universe. “We are here to discover… black holes, stellar birth, pulsars, Hubble constant, big bang energy, universe expansion and the origins of life,” according to the website.

Take a guided high-tech tour for a peek behind the curtain at the labs; walk with a naturalist, hop on a bus tour or bring your bike to explore the property; enjoy the interactive displays at the exhibit hall; sign up for a family science lab or login for a live stream event; and join an astronomer-led SETI tour to learn about the ongoing Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence. Plan to stay out after dark for a look at the night skies through optical telescopes.

× Expand Green Bank Observatory Science Center West Virginia’s Green Bank Observatory is in the National Radio Quiet Zone, so no electronics!

The grounds and observatory are within the National Radio Quiet Zone. (The exhibit hall is even surrounded by a Faraday cage!) So, print directions and grab a paper site map since all electronic devices must be turned off during your visit.

greenbankobservatory.org

